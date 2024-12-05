1,800 more hotel rooms by 2026

-as Guyana targets business, eco-tourism niches

FOCUSING on a niche market, Guyana’s tourism sector is projected to experience rapid growth, with substantial increases in hotel capacity anticipated in the years ahead.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce Oneidge Walrond announced that the nation currently has 3,300 hotel rooms; an additional 1,000 rooms are scheduled to become available in 2025, with a further 800 rooms to be added by 2026.

This expansion, she explained, is part of the government’s broader strategy to boost tourism and support the country’s growing appeal as an international destination.

“The idea is to keep our hotel rooms filled and so every month you will find that there is an activity, so you have the energy conference, international conferences, the FAO and we continue to invite more and more international conferences here,” she explained.

The new hotel rooms will help accommodate the influx of tourists drawn by Guyana’s expanding tourism offerings, including international conferences, sporting events, and entertainment shows.

Walrond highlighted that the government’s focus is on providing a diverse tourism product, ensuring that there is something for every type of traveler.

As such, in addition to the growing demand for business tourism, the government is also targeting high-value markets by positioning Guyana as a destination for eco-tourism, sports, and entertainment.

As the hotel industry expands, Walrond emphasised that Guyana’s tourism infrastructure will be tied closely to these.

Beyond the business and eco-tourism offerings, Walrond revealed a push for Guyana to become a hub for the film industry, with the government working to attract international film production companies.

“We have also made a push for Guyana to be open to more to the film industry…All of this this aimed to open up Guyana to for more people to come. The hotels have been tied into more activity in terms of international sports, entertainment, international shows that are coming here with international artiste.”

Ultimately, Guyana is preparing itself for the growth in its tourism industry with the development of seven new international hotels, which are set to materialise by 2025.

Only recently Aiden Hotel, by Best Western, officially opened its doors Oronoque and Robb Streets, Georgetown.

During the launch of the boutique luxury hotel, Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, highlighted the role of high-quality investments like Aiden in boosting the country’s international image.

He stressed that such developments are essential for Guyana to compete on the global stage and attract both investors and tourists, ensuring that the nation is synonymous with excellence.

“We have welcomed to our shores the best in eco-tourism businesses [and] premier companies. What this allowed is for ‘Brand Guyana’ to be associated with the best brands in the world; the best markets in the world. It allows ‘Brand Guyana’ to be marketed in the top-tier tourism hub globally,” he emphasised.

According to Dr. Ali, the investment in the hotel is linked to the country’s vision of building a world-class economy by 2030, aiming for three million people to pass through the country annually.

He related that the hotel’s quality has led the brand owners to adjust their model upwards.

The influx of international hotel brands is anticipated to bring global standards and practices to Guyana’s hospitality sector. This could lead to improved service quality across the industry and provide valuable training opportunities for local staff, enhancing the overall tourism experience in the country.

This development is also likely to have a positive effect on Guyana’s infrastructure. The construction of these hotels could spur improvements in roads, utilities, and other public services to support the increased tourism activity. Additionally, it may encourage the development of new tourist attractions and experiences to cater to the expected rise in visitors.

Minister Walrond on Wednesday pointed although Guyana’s oil-and- gas sector is growing, diversifying the economy through tourism development is a strategic move. It provides an alternative revenue stream and helps to create a more resilient economic structure.

"Tourism is a key pillar for Guyana's sustained economic growth. We've seen that over and over…"