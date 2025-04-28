Adrianna Younge’s autopsy gets underway

The post-mortem examination for 11-year-old Adrianna Younge is currently underway and could last for several hours.

Endocrinologist Dr. Caleb Mc Cloggan, acting on behalf of the family to oversee the process, said the autopsy, which is scheduled to commenced at 12:30 p.m., will be a “meticulous and detailed” forensic examination—very different from the routine autopsies conducted daily. Every step is being carefully executed to ensure no detail is missed.

Speaking with the media at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Dr. Mc Cloggan highlighted the importance of patience during this critical investigation.