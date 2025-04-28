Adrianna Younge’s autopsy gets underway

The post-mortem examination for 11-year-old Adrianna Younge is currently underway and could last for several hours.
Endocrinologist Dr. Caleb Mc Cloggan, acting on behalf of the family to oversee the process, said the autopsy, which is scheduled to commenced at 12:30 p.m., will be a “meticulous and detailed” forensic examination—very different from the routine autopsies conducted daily. Every step is being carefully executed to ensure no detail is missed.
Speaking with the media at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Dr. Mc Cloggan highlighted the importance of patience during this critical investigation.
Unlike standard post-mortem examinations, Dr. Mc Cloggan explained that this forensic analysis will be significantly more detailed, potentially taking up to four hours to complete. The examination will involve multiple precise cuts and thorough Adrianna’s body examination to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.
Key aspects of the investigation include reviewing time-stamped footage to understand the victim’s last known movements, analyzing body decomposition and pressure point discolorations
and conducting a comprehensive forensic examination.
Additionally, he doctor urged the public to remain calm, warning against potential disruptions, particularly near medical facilities with sensitive equipment like oxygen tanks. He also noted that official findings would first be reported to the relatives before any public disclosure.
Present at the autopsy are top international forensic experts: Dr. Glenn A. Rudner from Mount Sinai Hospital, New York ; Dr. Gary L. Collins, Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Delaware (appointed by Adrianna’s family) and Dr. Shubhakar Karra Paul, the government-appointed international pathologist from Barbados.
Dr. Rudner, a board-certified pathologist based in New York, earned his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine, and has over 20 years of experience in the field. Dr. Rudner is scheduled to arrive in Guyana this evening. Both Dr. Paul and Dr. Rudner are certified to practice in Guyana, with their qualifications having been assessed and approved by the Guyana Medical Council (GMC).
Adrianna’s body was discovered on April 24 in the pool of the Double Day Hotel, East Bank Essequibo, hours after she was first reported missing. Multiple searches were conducted before her body mysteriously surfaced, sparking national outrage, protests, and urgent demands for justice.