Traffic Chief urges public to uphold road safety amid holiday rush

AS holiday season traffic intensifies, Senior Superintendent and Traffic Chief of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Mahendra Singh, has reiterated a strict stance on road safety, emphasising zero tolerance for traffic violations.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Singh highlighted the GPF’s ongoing efforts to mitigate congestion and improve roadway safety through strategic measures and resource allocation.

“We have had improvements; the improvements have been incrementally obtained. It’s a gradual process…we are seeing greater dividends from our investments in people and resources. However, it is not yet at the level that we want it to be,” Singh stated, acknowledging the need for continuous work to curb reckless driving and ensure safer roads.

SHARED RESPONSIBILITY FOR SAFER ROADS

The traffic chief called on all citizens to hold themselves and others accountable, stressing that national change requires collective effort.

Singh urged drivers, passengers, and pedestrians to abide by traffic laws, adding that carelessness on the road — including speeding, driving under the influence, or ignoring safety measures — endangers lives.

He encouraged road users to report unsafe driving practices by dialing 911 and assured that the GPF is ready to act on such reports. Singh also reminded passengers of their rights to demand safer conditions, such as adherence to speed limits and reducing loud music in public transport.

“Abandoning a passenger prior to their intended destination is a violation of the traffic laws, reference the obligation of a driver to carry a passenger. We all have rights in this country, and we all contribute to making the change we want to see,” he said. “Do not be a part of the problem; be a part of the change.”

HEIGHTENED HOLIDAY VIGILANCE

With the holiday season in full swing, the GPF has heightened its presence on roadways to ensure public safety. Singh called on road users to respect traffic signs, wear safety gear like helmets and seat belts, and follow speed limits.

“The roads will be busier during this time, and we urge everyone to look out for one another,” he said. He also reminded drivers to practice the five Cs of safe driving: care, caution, consideration, common sense, and courtesy.

The traffic chief emphasised that the GPF’s ultimate goal is to ensure a safe and joyous holiday season for all, stating, “Our duty is to serve and protect the people of Guyana. We are working towards better roadways and a better society, but we need the support of every citizen to achieve this.”

As the nation gears up for festive celebrations, Singh’s message underscores the importance of collective responsibility in fostering a culture of safety and respect on Guyana’s roads.