MPs arrested in the Bahamas as Mace thrown out of Parliament
bahamas

A dramatic protest erupted in the Bahamas House of Parliament on Wednesday morning when a Member of Parliament (MP) threw the Mace through a window, expressing frustration during heated discussions about corruption.

The incident comes amid heightened tension in the Bahamas following the arrest of several high-ranking police officials in Florida during a cocaine sting operation. The controversy has placed mounting pressure on Commissioner of Police Clayton Leroy Fernander, who ultimately resigned from his post. Prime Minister Phillip Davis confirmed Fernander’s resignation during his presentation to the House of Assembly.

Tensions boiled over after a verbal exchange between MPs and the Speaker of the Parliament. Video footage shows an MP walking up to the Speaker’s desk, grabbing the ceremonial Mace — a symbol of parliamentary authority — and hurling it through a window.

The shocking act ignited chaos in the Assembly. Police officers intervened, arresting the MP responsible along with two others. Videos circulating online show the MPs being dragged out of the Parliament and into police vehicles.

Simultaneously, protests were underway outside the Parliament building. Opposition supporters, already gathered to voice their grievances, erupted in celebration as the commotion inside unfolded.

Prime Minister Davis described the events as a “disgrace” before exiting the Assembly amidst the uproar.

The arrested MPs were later seen mingling with protesters outside Parliament. More updates will follow as information becomes available. (Credit Sknvibes news)

