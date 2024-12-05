134 Region Six residents graduate from BIT programmes

A TOTAL of 134 residents of Region Six were celebrated on Wednesday for successfully completing various training programmes facilitated by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

The graduates, who undertook courses in fields such as Welding and Fabrication, A/C Repairs and Refrigeration, Cosmetology, Commercial Food Preparation, Information Technology, and Agro-processing, were honoured at a graduation ceremony held at Out Back, Adventure in Canje, Berbice.

In attendance were the Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton; BIT Chairman, Mr. David Armogan; BIT Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Richard Maughn and other distinguished officials, including Administrative Officer ,Ms Indira Singh; Technical Officer, Mr. Clarence Shako and Ms Destiny Harry, Secretary to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour.

Minister Hamilton applauded the graduates for their dedication and resilience, emphasising the importance of vocational training in fostering regional economic development. “These programmes empower individuals to gain practical skills that enhance employability and directly contribute to the growth of their communities,” he said.

BIT Chairman Mr Armogan highlighted the positive impact of the training initiatives, noting their alignment with efforts to address workforce demands and promote self-reliance.

The training programmes aim to equip participants with industry-relevant skills to boost their career prospects, while advancing Region Six’s economic landscape.

The ceremony concluded with expressions of gratitude to BIT for its continued commitment to providing training opportunities that empower residents to achieve their professional and personal goals.