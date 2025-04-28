‘Justice for Adrianna is a moral imperative’ — Rights of the Child Commission

THE Rights of the Child Commission (RCC) has condemned the tragic death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge, declaring that “justice for Adrianna is not negotiable—it is a moral imperative” and demanding full accountability from all individuals and institutions involved.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, the RCC expressed profound sadness and outrage over the young girl’s death, which has gripped the nation in mourning.

Extending condolences to Adrianna’s family and loved ones, the Commission stressed that “no child should ever be denied their fundamental right to safety, protection, and life.”

The RCC called for a “swift, transparent, and thorough investigation” into the circumstances surrounding Adrianna’s death and reaffirmed Guyana’s obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), which guarantees a child’s right to life, protection from violence, and recovery after abuse.

Quoting from the UNCRC, the RCC underscored that every child has “the right to life… to the maximum extent possible” (Article 6), protection from “all forms of physical or mental violence, injury, abuse, neglect, or exploitation” (Article 19), and the right to “recovery and reintegration” following such trauma (Article 39).

“This tragedy must galvanise systemic action,” the Commission urged, calling on communities, caregivers, and institutions to act as vigilant advocates for children’s safety by reporting negligence and demanding accountability.

To Adrianna’s grieving family, the RCC conveyed heartfelt support, stating: “Our hearts are with you. The RCC stands ready to support your pursuit of justice and to ensure Adrianna’s death will not be in vain.”

The Commission said it would closely monitor the ongoing investigation and collaborate with stakeholders to prevent future tragedies.

It also appealed to anyone with relevant information to assist authorities in bringing those responsible to justice.

“The State and government are reminded of their obligations under the UNCRC,” the RCC said, adding that the public expects the matter to be handled transparently and in accordance with the law.

Adrianna Younge’s death has sparked national outrage and renewed calls for stronger child protection measures across Guyana. The investigation into her death remains ongoing.

The government has ordered an independent post-mortem examination (autopsy) on Adrianna’s body to determine the precise circumstances and cause of her death.

Initially, a Barbadian pathologist, Dr. Shubhakar Karra Paul, was appointed, but Adrianna’s family rejected this and requested their own independent pathologist.

The government has assured that all family requests will be honoured and that the autopsy process will be fully transparent and videotaped. A North American pathologist, Dr. Gary Collins from Delaware, was selected by the family and expected to conduct the autopsy alongside the police-appointed examiner.

A third expert pathologist, Dr Glenn A. Rudner from the renowned Mount Sinai Hospital in New York has also joined the team.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali personally visited Adrianna’s family to offer condolences and pledged full government support in pursuing justice.

He instructed the Commissioner of Police to assemble a special team to lead the investigation and to provide a detailed report on all actions taken since the case began.

The government committed that no resource or effort would be spared to uncover the full truth behind Adrianna’s death.

Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has also condemned the police’s initial handling of the case, which included inconsistencies and misinformation, and warned that anyone within the Guyana Police Force found to be involved in a cover-up would face severe consequences.

The government has placed Assistant Commissioner of Police, Khalid Mandall, Commander of Regional Division #3, on administrative leave and has placed on close arrest three police officers as part of the investigation.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security deployed social workers and psychosocial support teams to assist Adrianna’s grieving family and coordinate with law enforcement.

Public protests and outrage have continued with citizens demanding justice and transparency.

The government has cautioned against unlawful protests such as road blockades and burning of infrastructure, stating these actions do not help the cause and warning that action will be taken against such disturbances.