Massive industrial park, new hotels, feed facility

–among new developments set to significantly transform EastTHE East Coast of Demerara (ECD) is being positioned as a magnet for economic development as President Dr. Irfaan Ali outlined ambitious plans for major infrastructural upgrades, industrial expansion and targetted support for entrepreneurs.

In the coming years, residents living on the ECD will witness the sweeping transformation, as the corridor will be converted into one that delivers significant economic returns and employment opportunities, President Ali said on Friday evening at the commissioning of the Enmore Regional Hospital.

The Head of State also spoke on the rapid transformation that has been taking place since he assumed office in 2020: “Every single area; every geographic space of this country has seen unprecedented investment in the last five years.”

According to the President, the next five years will mark a new phase of positive transformation along the East Coast corridor. The upcoming industrial park in Enmore is expected to drive development, with over US$500 million in investments already lined up. Additionally, the government has signed agreements for the construction of four new hotels in the area. President Ali also announced the development of a major surface water treatment plant at Hope.

The new treatment plant will add to the water sector’s assets, allowing surface water from the Hope Canal to be treated and reintegrated into the system instead of being dumped. President Ali also noted that the government has received proposals for a dairy plant, brewery expansion, private universities, and a modern mall along the East Coast corridor. Additionally, investments are being made in waterfront development, which he described as key to the region’s growth.

Additionally, the President disclosed that studies are being done for the introduction of a railway system from Cane Grove on the East Coast Demerara to Grove on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), signalling a leap forward in the public transportation system.

Adding to the promising future of agriculture, President Ali said that livestock farmers on the East Coast corridor will benefit from a modern feeding facility. In the area of public safety, the President reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring safer neighbourhoods through smarter, agile and technology-backed systems.

Targetted entrepreneurial support from the government to East Coast residents will also be leveraged, the president said. This forward-looking programme will provide opportunities to residents, especially women and young people, in several areas such as agro-processing and co-investment opportunities, where the government will continue its efforts to help citizens build wealth.

Housing developments taking place on the East Coast corridor were also highlighted by Dr. Ali, who explained that this is also a vehicle for wealth creation for citizens.

‘DON’T TRADE YOUR FUTURE’

In his feature address, President Ali urged citizens to think beyond short-term gains and instead analyse how the government, since assuming office in 2020, has paved the way for long-term prosperity.

“Your future is as bright as the decision you make. Your future is really in your hands; your future cannot be signed away. Your future cannot be a few pebbles thrown at you for your dignity and honour in your vote. Your future must be long-term. You must understand what lies ahead of you, what the plans and programmes are, and how important those plans and programmes are to you and your family and make decisions that are beneficial, not only for today, but for the long term. That is what we are doing. In this government, every day we’re investing in the long-term.”

The vast number of projects disclosed is aimed at not only uplifting the East Coast corridor but also setting new standards for infrastructure, healthcare, security, and quality of life for residents.

The recent commissioning of the new Enmore Hospital is an example of this, as the state-of-the-art facility is a significant step up from the polyclinic that served the ECD communities for years.

Coast Demerara corridor