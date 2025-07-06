Gov’t, King Charles Foundation in talks to create ‘Estate of Harmony’ in Moraikobai

WITH massive investments coming its way, the village of Moraikobai, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), has been earmarked for an influx of development that will ultimately transform its current trajectory and make eco-tourism more accessible.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Saturday announced that his government is in talks with the King Charles Foundation to establish an ‘Estate of Harmony’ in the Amerindian village.

The Estate of Harmony focuses on the creation of sustainable, inclusive and equitable environments that foster a sense of community. President Ali explained that Guyana is partnering with the King Charles Foundation in the United Kingdom, to build an eco-lodge in Moraikobai to help boost the village’s tourism experience.

This eco-lodge will mirror the one already created in Diamond, East Bank Demerara, which is proving to be successful.

“You will have a world-class eco-lodge that you will own; that your young people will own. The eco lodge will be harmoniously integrated with a natural environment. With the beauty of this natural environment that will create jobs, create income and revenue,” President Ali stated.

Through the King Charles Foundation, Moraikobai will also benefit from waterfront development. Sloping beaches will be created with benabs and walkways leading to and from the eco-lodge. President Ali further announced that youths will be supported in areas such as textile, arts and crafts, honey production, and agro-processing.

They will be supported by an international marketing platform that will place their organic products into high-value organic stores abroad. Moraikobai resident, Garfield John is elated with the President’s announcement. He believes eco-tourism will be the key driver of his village’s transformation.

“Doing that project would boost that sector a lot, and knowing that this village, in particular, has been identified; chosen from every other area of this country, that in itself is really beneficial to this village,” he said.

Last September, President Ali toured the Royal Dumfries Estate in Scotland, also known as the ‘Estate of Harmony’, one of many owned by King Charles. During a dinner hosted by King Charles for leaders attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2024 in Samoa, President Ali had the honour of proposing a toast, and said, “I believe that, as a Commonwealth family, if we can all visit that estate and learn about the contribution of that estate to the transformation of that community, and witness for ourselves the innovation, we would all want to have such an estate of harmony and innovation in each of our countries.”

During a meeting with representatives of the Latin American Conservation Council last November at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, the president outlined a comprehensive overview of the government’s approach to eco-tourism. He then said that Guyana, in partnership with the King Charles Foundation, is aiming to rejuvenate the city of Georgetown and promote nature-based tourism that would transform the city into a more family and pedestrian-friendly space. (DPI)