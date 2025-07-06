From Opposition to Optimism: Geeta Chandan-Edmond breaks silence

– says she chose country over party, progress over politics

FORMER APNU+AFC Member of Parliament and prominent legal professional, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, has delivered a scathing critique of the current state of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), declaring her full support for President Dr. Irfaan Ali and the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

In a wide-ranging interview with this publication, Chandan-Edmond explained the reasons for her political shift and offered frank commentary on what she sees as a failing opposition and a rising, reform-driven government.

Chandan-Edmond’s decision to break ranks with the APNU+AFC was not made lightly. She described her journey as one marked by disillusionment and internal struggle. Several key moments pushed her to reconsider her alignment, among them the PNC’s walkout during the parliamentary motion condemning Venezuela’s aggression.

“Walking out on that motion was reckless and dishonoured the seriousness of the issue,” she said.

She also pointed to the internal treatment of late PNC stalwart Amna Ally and the party’s divisive rhetoric as factors that revealed a “decaying” political culture. Her decision, she stressed, was not one of betrayal, but liberation.

“I haven’t betrayed anyone. What I betrayed was the politics of stagnation, divisiveness, and regression,” she said. “I chose to align myself with purpose, with progress, and with prosperity, not dysfunction, despair, or decay.”

Now aligned with the PPP, Chandan-Edmond said she feels respected, welcomed, and empowered to contribute meaningfully to national development. She expressed a firm commitment to advocating for gender justice, youth empowerment, and constitutional reform under the PPP/C government.

“I plan to use my voice with greater purpose… to amplify the voices of women, youth, working families, and every community that has felt sidelined or silenced,” she noted.

She rejected criticisms that she was merely a token representative within the PNC because of her Indo-Guyanese background, calling such claims “insulting and factually inaccurate.”

“To suggest my seat in Parliament was secured solely by Afro-Guyanese votes is not only untrue — it’s also rooted in a backwards and divisive political mindset that Guyana must move beyond.”

Chandan-Edmond attributes her strength and grounding to her Arya Samaj faith, her family, and a deep commitment to values-based leadership. Quoting the Arya Samaj motto, “Make the Universe Noble,” she described her life as one led by truth, service, and compassion.

“Faith is not simply a belief; it is a way of life,” she said. “This is the value system that informs how I lead, how I relate to others, and how I approach decisions that affect entire communities.”

A LEGACY OF INTEGRITY

Reflecting on her political legacy and vision for the future, Chandan-Edmond said she hopes her journey inspires other women and young people to stand firm in their convictions and lead with authenticity.

“I stood on truth, even when it cost me,” she declared. “I served people before party. I held firm in my faith. I hope my journey can inspire women and girls — including my own daughters — to be bold, brave, and unafraid to stand alone if necessary.”

With her support now firmly behind President Ali and the PPP/C, Chandan-Edmond has joined a movement she believes is building a better Guyana, one marked by unity, delivery, and hope.

“President Ali is not only committed and genuine, he’s also remarkably down-to-earth. His ability to connect with people while driving transformative policies speaks volumes. That’s the kind of leadership Guyana needs now.”

Meanwhile, when asked about her perspective on the recent nomination of Juretha Fernandes as the prime ministerial candidate for the PNC-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), while offering her congratulations to Fernandes, Chandan-Edmond did not hold back in asserting that Fernandes’s lack of experience and questionable selection process would further harm, rather than help, the PNC’s standing.

“While I wish Ms. Fernandes the best, I must also concede that her candidacy is no match for the candidate running on behalf of the PPP,” Chandan-Edmond stated. “Brigadier Mark Phillips has already proven himself over the past five years as a capable, seasoned leader… Ms. Fernandes has never held any high-level position in government or any organisation.”

She suggested that Fernandes’s selection was more a product of internal party politics than a strategic decision to advance national development.

According to Chandan-Edmond, this reflects the “authoritarian predisposition” of the PNC leadership, further exacerbated by the promise of a Vice-Presidential post to another member, Ganesh Mahipaul, a move she believes has deepened fractures within the party.

ON SUBSTANCE VS. SYMBOLISM

Drawing a stark contrast, Chandan-Edmond praised the leadership of Prime Minister Mark Phillips and President Irfaan Ali. She described the current administration as results-driven, people-centred, and anchored in inclusive, visionary leadership.

“Guyana is now the world’s fastest-growing economy, and with that comes both opportunity and responsibility. Symbolic candidacies are not enough. Our citizens demand leaders who deliver — not just those who meet the minimum criteria,” she emphasised.

She credited the PPP administration with delivering tangible progress in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and social development, while criticising the opposition for engaging in obstructionist tactics and failing to present proactive policies.