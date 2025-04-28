News Archives
Mass infrastructural works planned for Georgetown
Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill alongside residents during an inspection exercise on Saturday
Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill alongside residents during an inspection exercise on Saturday

WIDESPREAD infrastructural development is set to roll out across Georgetown as the government moves to address persistent challenges affecting residents as it relates to dilapidated roads, bridges, and clogged drains which cause flooding after heavy rainfall.
These issues were highlighted during site inspections, on Saturday, led by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and a team of engineers.

Resident showing Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, a drain overgrown by bush which causes flooding in the area

Communities visited included Agricola, Container City, Rasville, Benn Kirton Drive, Rivers View, Sussex and Hill Street, Middle Road, Barbie Dam, Bamboo Drive, Meadow Brook, Kitty, Bel-Air Park, North Sophia and Merriman’s Mall.
Residents, particularly in several wards, said many of the issues, especially poor drainage and irrigation, stemmed from what they described as neglect by the Mayor and City Council.

In response to their concerns, the public works minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to alleviating these challenges to enhance their livelihoods.
“The Government of Guyana will not neglect Georgetown or any ward in Georgetown because of the incompetence and the infantile politics of City Hall,” he emphasised stating that, “People are suffering, and we will intervene. The government will do what it takes to ensure the lives and livelihoods of people are improved.”

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, inspects the depth of the drain in Agricola

While engaging residents directly and inspecting roadways, drains and bridges earmarked for repairs or upgrades, the minister assured that swift action will be taken to correct deficiencies in all affected areas.
The names of residents from various communities were collected to assist engineers who are expected to return to these areas shortly to conduct inspections and draft detailed plans for execution. (DPI

 

 

 

