Armadillo Earth Farm champions sustainability on World Soil Day

ON December 5, World Soil Day, Armadillo Earth Farm in Long Creek, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, stands as a testament to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

In a world often disconnected from nature, this innovative farm exemplifies the values of community, sustainability, and respect for the land.

Beyond being a farm, Armadillo Earth serves as an educational hub, offering transformative events and fostering partnerships that promote human well-being, sustainability, and a reconnection with the natural world.

Aligned with the global Save Soil movement, Armadillo Earth focuses on restoring soil health and protecting forests—key elements of its ethos. By embracing sustainable practices, the farm underscores the critical role of healthy soil in supporting life on Earth.

One of its standout initiatives is the production of biochar, a soil-enhancing medium created by burning organic materials in low-oxygen environments. Using discarded paddy husks, the farm enriches its sandy soil, boosting water retention and microbial activity to create an ideal environment for plant growth.

The Save Soil movement, led by spiritual leader Sadhguru, has brought soil health to the forefront of climate conversations. With over 4.1 billion people reached and commitments from 83 nations, the movement emphasises soil’s foundational role in addressing climate challenges. Sadhguru’s rallying cry, “It’s time to shift global climate strategy from oil to soil,” highlights soil’s potential to drive biodiversity, carbon sequestration, and food security.

At COP28 in Dubai and COP29 in Azerbaijan, Sadhguru advocated for prioritising soil health within global climate finance and policy frameworks. He stressed that while transitioning from hydrocarbons is crucial, regenerative solutions such as improving soil health offer immediate, scalable impacts.

In Guyana, the Save Soil movement, driven by Earth Buddies volunteers, has engaged over 2,400 people in 2023 and 2024, including over 1,800 youths. Activities range from public booths and walks to collaborative projects such as murals in the National Park and along the Sea Wall in Liliendaal. Partnerships with institutions like the University of Guyana have expanded awareness through documentaries and educational initiatives.

Last weekend, in honour of World Soil Day, Armadillo Earth Farm hosted a retreat for the Georgetown Rotaract Club, where participants learned about soil health and biochar production. In addition to hands-on gardening and tree planting, attendees participated in grounding meditation sessions in the farm’s serene forest. Local and visiting Earth Buddies shared insights on the Save Soil movement, reinforcing the importance of collective action for soil regeneration.

As World Soil Day unfolds, the Save Soil movement continues its advocacy at the UNCCD COP16 in Saudi Arabia, calling for climate finance initiatives to help farmers transition to regenerative agriculture.

Armadillo Earth Farm, with its innovative practices and dedication to environmental harmony, remains a shining example of how local actions can contribute to a global movement for sustainability.

For more information about Sadhguru and the Save Soil movement, visit savesoil.org. Follow @ConsciousPlanetMovement and @CPSaveSoil on social media. Learn more about Armadillo Earth Farm by following their social media or calling 697-2463. (Reported by Michel Outridge)