Regional ties being strengthened through employment, investments–R3PSInc Head tells participants

Governments and private enterprises are playing a pivotal role in bridging the gap between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, as the South American nation’s booming economy creates growing opportunities for regional collaboration.

At the forefront of these efforts is the Guyana-Trinidad & Tobago Diaspora Job Fair, held recently at Passage to Asia in Chaguanas, which highlighted the importance of innovation and collaboration in building a prosperous Caribbean.

Halim Khan, President of Region Three Private Sector Inc. (R3PSInc), underscored this vision during his keynote address, emphasizing the transformative potential of uniting the two nations through shared goals.

“This job fair represents more than just an exchange of information; it is a bridge connecting talented individuals from Trinidad and Tobago with the growing opportunities in Guyana,” he said.

Khan described the event as a platform to foster meaningful partnerships, enabling participants to shape Guyana’s future while advancing their own careers.

EXPANDING ECONOMY

Guyana’s ongoing economic transformation, driven by rapid growth in the oil and gas, agriculture, and tourism industries, was a central focus of the event. Khan highlighted the country’s efforts to not only create jobs but also establish sustainable careers that promise long-term professional and personal growth.

“We are seeing unparalleled growth in industries that promise not just jobs but careers,” Khan noted. He encouraged attendees to explore opportunities for employment, investment, and entrepreneurship, stating that such ventures were critical to Guyana’s continued progress and its emergence as a regional leader.

The job fair provided attendees with comprehensive support to ease their transition to Guyana. Representatives from key agencies such as the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Passport Offices, and the General Register Office (GRO) were present to address inquiries related to resettlement, housing, and training programs.

Khan encouraged participants to take full advantage of the networking opportunities, connecting with industry leaders and stakeholders present. “This is an opportunity to foster innovation, share ideas, and create meaningful partnerships that transcend borders,” he said.

Foreign Secretary in Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Robert Persaud, shared insights into the fair’s broader objectives. He stressed the initiative’s role in addressing Guyana’s human resource needs, fueled by the nation’s rapid economic expansion.

“One of the objectives here was to present what is taking place in the country: jobs that exist; the long-term growth potential of the country; developments in health, education, housing; and the country’s quality of life and living standards,” Persaud said.

While the initiative primarily targeted the Guyanese diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago, it also welcomed Trinidadians interested in exploring opportunities in Guyana, facilitated by the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) framework.

The event drew hundreds of attendees, including both Trinidadians and Guyanese, many of whom were eager to learn about opportunities in Guyana. For some, the fair offered a chance to escape dwindling job prospects in Trinidad and pursue careers in a thriving economy.

Khan concluded by urging participants to seize the opportunities presented, emphasizing the mutual benefits of their involvement in Guyana’s development. “Together, let us continue to build a prosperous future for Guyana and the Caribbean,” he said.

The job fair also saw participation from SynergySphereCASA, a Trinidad and Tobago-based organization committed to enhancing regional expertise. Led by Professor Clive Phillips, the organization offers free training programmes in specialized fields such as fire engineering. These initiatives aim to build

the capacity of fire officers to manage oil and gas fires effectively, a critical skill in light of Guyana’s rapidly expanding energy sector.

SynergySphereCASA’s involvement highlights the importance of cross-border knowledge-sharing and skill-building in fostering a resilient and prepared workforce, further strengthening the collaborative ties between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.

The job fair demonstrated the tangible outcomes of regional collaboration, highlighting how government and private sector partnerships can connect talent with opportunity to shape a stronger Caribbean community.