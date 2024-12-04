One Communications continues to support UG students with discounted service plan

TO help students excel in their studies, stay connected, and access critical academic resources, One Communications has signed a new UG Student Plan agreement with the recently elected University of Guyana Student Society (UGSS).

According to a press release from them company, this initiative provides UG students with an affordable data plan, ensuring they can access online classes, research materials, and important campus updates anytime, anywhere.

Under the agreement, the students are benefiting from a 50 per cent discount on the Move 30+ plan, which includes 75GB of data, unlimited minutes, unlimited ONE-to-ONE SMS, and 250 local SMS – all valid for 30 days.

With approximately 400 students currently enrolled following the initial launch of the programme in 2023, One Communications aims to expand participation through strengthened collaboration with the newly elected UGSS board.

Diangelly Singh, Marketing Manager at One Communications, emphasised the plan’s value in bridging educational gaps, noting: “We are proud to partner with the UGSS, ensuring that students can navigate the hybrid educational system with ease, using the UG Student Plan.”

Tirishatha Semple, the newly elected UGSS President, expressed her enthusiasm for the continued partnership, highlighting its impact on student-success: “As President of the University of Guyana Student Society, I am thrilled to witness the continuation of the One Communications Student Plan

Discount. This initiative has proven to be incredibly beneficial to students, providing affordable access to reliable Internet services—an essential tool for academic success and personal growth.”

She added: “The response from students has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing gratitude for a program that meets such a critical need. In a world that increasingly relies on connectivity, this initiative has bridged a significant gap, ensuring that our student community remains engaged and connected.”

Semple commended One Communications for their dedication to supporting student development and for recognising the importance of the initiative.

“To register, students can fill out a digital registration form on the UGSS social media pages (Facebook and Instagram) or visit this direct link https://cloud.info.onecomm.gy/promotional-plan-registration-form. Registration requires students to provide their Unique Student Identifier (USI) number as proof of their student status and one form of valid picture ID,” the company said.