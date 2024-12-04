Labour Ministry invests over $1.1B in skills training for over 12,000 Guyanese –within the past four years

THE Ministry of Labour continues to make significant strides in improving employment opportunities and fostering skills development across Guyana. Through its Board of Industrial Training (BIT), the government has trained thousands of individuals in diverse fields ranging from electrical installation to heavy-duty equipment operation.

Over the past four years, the government has invested GYD $1,132,838,853 in these training initiatives, which span all 10 administrative regions, ensuring equitable access to opportunities for all Guyanese.

According to BIT’s training data for 2020 to 2024, more than 12,000 individuals have benefitted from these programmes, which are designed to equip participants with skills aligned with the demands of the job market.

Women have played a significant role in the success of these initiatives, comprising approximately 60 per cent of the total beneficiaries. This equates to 7,656 women excelling in fields traditionally dominated by men, such as welding and fabrication, heavy-duty equipment operation, electrical installation, and building construction.

Region Four saw the highest number of beneficiaries, with 3,664 participants, 73 per cent of whom were women. In 2024 alone, 1,481 individuals received training in 29 occupational areas, including data analysis, fiber optic installation, furniture making, cosmetology, and floral design. These efforts have been supported by the establishment of 20 training facilities in various communities, with an investment of GYD $146,553,300 this year.

BRIDGING THE SKILLS GAP

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton has underscored the importance of technical and vocational education in addressing the nation’s skills deficit. He has consistently advocated for integrating Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) into Guyana’s education system to complement traditional academic learning.

“We cannot discuss skill shortages and have an education system where 12 out of 35 students in a class would rather engage in hands-on training,” the Minister noted, emphasising the need to revolutionise how education is delivered in Guyana.

INSPIRING SUCCESS STORIES

Among the many success stories is the inspiring journey of Jermaine Lewis and his family from Region Three, who graduated from BIT’s welding programme together. Lewis, along with his son and daughter, completed the course in September, a milestone that strengthens their family business.

Reflecting on the experience, Lewis said, “While going to the course, we gained a lot of new experiences. Despite daily challenges, we managed to get through them.”

His son, Daniel Lewis, shared his enthusiasm, noting that his early involvement in welding with his father has shaped his future. “I feel nice graduating with my parent. Everything my dad teaches me is for the benefit of my future,” Daniel said.

BUILDING A SKILLED WORKFORCE FOR THE FUTURE

As Guyana’s economy grows, the Ministry of Labour remains steadfast in its mission to build a skilled and versatile workforce. Through BIT’s targeted training programmes, the government is not only addressing immediate skills shortages but also paving the way for sustainable growth and development, ensuring that every citizen has the tools to thrive in the evolving job market.