‘I fight for justice not personal gains’

-Figueira defends handshake with President Ali, says ‘basic courtesy shouldn’t be political’

OPPOSITION Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira has defended his decision to shake President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s hand during a high-level meeting in Linden on Tuesday, stating that “basic courtesy” should not be mistaken for political compromise, especially in moments of national tragedy.

The President’s visit came in response to the recent deaths of Ronaldo Peters and Keon Fogenay, two young men from Linden who were fatally shot by members of the Guyana Police Force.

Figueira, who serves as the Parliamentary Representative for Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice), attended the meeting in support of the grieving families and to advocate for an independent investigation into the incident.

Figueira, in a statement on Wednesday, addressed the backlash, asserting that his gesture was one of “basic courtesy” and not a betrayal of political principles.

“When it comes to matters of state, being respectful and courteous to the Head of State is a no-brainer decision for me. It will always come naturally without isms and skisms,” Figueira said.

He added that while he condemned the unjustified use of force by members of the Guyana Police Force, and stood in full solidarity with the bereaved families, he refused to allow what he called “petty political distractions” to overshadow the core issue of justice and police reform.

Figueira, who is also Chairman of the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee, was firm in his stance that not shaking the President’s hand would have drawn media attention away from the real victims—the families of the deceased and the wider Linden community.

His remarks follow a moment of tension at the meeting, when Linden Mayor Sharma Solomon initially refused to shake the President’s hand.

The President nonetheless extended the courtesy, briefly holding on to Solomon’s hand.

The incident has led to a social media frenzy with people taking to Facebook to voice concerns over decorum, political protocol, and unity amid the tragedy.

The handshake controversy has followed Figueira for some time.

Only last year, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton stripped him of his Shadow Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport portfolio, reportedly due to his decision to shake the President’s hand—contrary to Norton’s unwritten “handshake policy.”

Norton has, on several occasions, avoided public handshakes with the President, citing political differences.

Yet Figueira has positioned himself as a unifying figure in Region 10, consistently engaging with government officials to address developmental issues.

As such, Figueira reiterated his focus on justice and the well-being of his constituents, above partisan theatrics.

“I fight for justice, not personal gain,” he declared. “If we continue down this path of division, destruction, disunity, and injustice, where does it lead us? Who wins?”

“Guyana and its people, first! Forward Ever, Backward Never!” the Linden politician said.