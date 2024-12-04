Guyana, Brazil strengthen military ties

–as GDF concludes 2024 exchange programme with neighbouring country

A GUYANA Defence Force delegation headed by Lieutenant Colonel John Mohanlall recently returned from Brazil following their participation in the 27th Regional Meeting of Military Exchange between Guyana and Brazil.

This annual engagement, co-hosted by Brazil and Guyana on a rotational basis, marks a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between the two militaries. Hosted by Brazil this year, the event facilitated collaboration and dialogue, laying a solid foundation for future co-operation in tackling shared security challenges along the Guyana-Brazil frontier.

The exchange not only promotes interoperability but also fosters trust and communication, which are essential for effective joint operations.

The Brazilian delegation was led by Major General Luciano Bortoluzzi Garcia, Commander of the 1st Jungle Infantry Brigade.

The success of this year’s exchange reaffirms the importance of continued dialogue and joint efforts in advancing regional security.