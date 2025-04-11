EOI out for massive drainage, irrigation structure in Canal No. 1 – President Ali

THE Expression of Interest (EOI) for the construction of a Hope-like canal to service more than 9,800 acres of farmland between Canal No 1 and 2 Villages has been advertised.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the revelation during a massive community meeting in Canal No 1 Village on Thursday.

The canal is designed to be a new irrigation channel that supplies both villages with the necessary water to furnish the farmlands.

The new structure will store water for dry sessions, and in rainy seasons will facilitate a constant discharge of water, regardless of the tide, on a 24-hour basis.

The current system only allows for discharge at low tide.

“The B-line canal is linked to your future [and] to your sustainability…Today, the expression of interest was opened to have this project start long before the end of the year,” President Ali announced.

This, he said, is part of a long-term vision to proactively support agricultural development in the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara Region.

The president further announced the delivery of several critical pieces of equipment, including an excavator and a well-equipped fire truck, which will be handled by the community’s Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

These equipment are expected to be delivered in a matter of weeks.

He said that while there are still some challenges that the government must overcome, they weigh minimally in comparison to the magnitude of development unfolding across the country.

“We are not perfect in any way. There are still challenges; there are still weaknesses. But when you put the challenges and the weaknesses [against] the scale of development, development outweighs the challenges and the weaknesses by far,” the head of state noted.

President Ali reassured the residents that his government remains committed to engaging, listening, and being responsive to the people at the grassroots level, coining the phrase “grassnomics” to describe his government’s posture.

“That is what a government must be; responsive, caring. A government that listens. A government that understands. So, whilst we could’ve sat back in our offices and be happy that we’ve already accomplished everything we said we’ll do in the Manifesto, we said ‘No! Let us push the agenda forward!” President Ali affirmed.

He was accompanied by Minister of Education Priya Manickchand; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar; Member of Parliament Tandika Smith; Regional Chairman Inshaan Ayube; and several other government officials. (DPI)