Texila University secures British Accreditation Council recognition

THE Texila American University was recently awarded a four-year accreditation by the British Accreditation Council (BAC).

This, according to a press release from the institution, positions the university as the only one in the Caribbean with triple accreditation.

The BAC is a premier United Kingdom based organisation that accredits higher education institutions and vocational training providers globally.

“TAU now joins the elite ranks of institutions worldwide holding accreditations from [the] British Accreditation Council, Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and other Health Professions (CAAM-HP) [and] Accreditation Commission on Colleges and Universities (ACCM),” the release said.

Founder and President of Texila American University, Saju Bhaskar, stated that the institution is thrilled to receive the BAC’s recognition.

He added: “This monumental achievement reflects our unwavering dedication to academic excellence, innovation and preparing graduates to excel in an ever-competitive global landscape.”

With this, Bhaskar added that the institution remains steadfast in its mission to deliver education that transforms lives and communities worldwide.

The recognition further highlights the institution’s adherence to the highest international benchmarks in academics, governance and student support.