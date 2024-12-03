GCCI welcomes new members at President’s Reception

THE Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) hosted its President’s Reception on November 29, creating a platform for recently registered members to network and gain deeper insights into the chamber’s roles and benefits. The event, which targeted members who joined between April and November, aimed to foster integration and ensure that participants fully utilise the opportunities associated with GCCI membership.

Organised by the Membership and Diversity Committee alongside the Entrepreneurship and Small Business Committee, the reception took place in the GCCI’s boardroom. The event was graced by several councillors, including executive members such as President Mr. Kester Huston, Senior Vice President Mrs. Kathy Smith, Treasurer Mr. Brian Edwards, Secretary Mrs. Melisa McRae-George, and executive members Mr. Richard Rambarran and Mr. Timothy Tucker.

Additional councillors, including Mr. Delmar Walcott, Mr. Devon Seeram, Mr. Keon Howard, Mr. Komal Ramnauth, Mr. Rayad Boyce, Mr. Paul Archer, Mrs. Kristia Ramlagan-Prescott, Mrs. Evie Kanhai-Gurchuran, and Ms. Mary Nagasar, engaged with the new members to share experiences and highlight how GCCI membership has benefitted their businesses.

GCCI officials outlined several key initiatives during the event. These included connecting member companies with foreign investors to promote local-content development through strategic partnerships. The chamber also emphasised its capacity-building initiatives spearheaded by various committees and its robust advocacy efforts on behalf of members.

The President’s Reception is part of the GCCI’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its network and empowering its members through collaboration, resources and opportunities to advance their business goals.