Guyana-born scientist honoured with King Charles III Coronation Medal for Science Engagement

Dr. Krishana Sankar, a Guyana-born scientist and leading voice in science communication, has been awarded the prestigious King Charles III Coronation Medal for Science Engagement by the Royal Canadian Institute for Science (RCIScience).

This accolade recognises her exceptional contributions to public education and engagement in science, particularly in combating misinformation.

Reflecting on the honor, Dr. Sankar shared her gratitude:

“This recognition is incredibly meaningful, reflecting over a decade of work—both publicly and behind the scenes—sharing accurate, evidence-based information with the public. I’m thrilled to celebrate this honour alongside so many inspiring colleagues and friends whose work I deeply admire.”

A Journey Rooted in Service and Science

Dr. Sankar’s commitment to science communication began during her volunteer work with Diabetes Canada, where she translated her research into accessible insights for broader communities.

As a graduate student at the University of Toronto, she co-founded a chapter focused on raising awareness about diabetes and debunking related myths. These early efforts ignited her passion for public engagement, leading to a career dedicated to making science accessible, equitable, and empowering.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Sankar emerged as a critical advocate for public health, hosting vaccine Q&A sessions, organizing virtual roundtables, and addressing misinformation on social media. Her impactful work has extended beyond Canada, reaching communities in the United States, Australia, and her native Guyana.

A Legacy of Leadership and Impact

Currently, Dr. Sankar serves as Science Advisor and leads the Community Partnerships team at ScienceUpFirst, a Canadian initiative aimed at tackling misinformation. Her role focuses on collaborating with equity-deserving and marginalized populations to ensure access to accurate and relevant scientific information.

Dr. Sankar’s influence spans international platforms, including collaborations with the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United Nations, and the Government of Guyana. Her insights have been featured on prominent outlets such as Reuters, the Huffington Post, and Global Citizen.

Guyanese Roots and Global Achievements

Born and raised in Georgetown, Guyana, Dr. Sankar excelled academically, ranking among the top students in her Common Entrance and CXC examinations. A proud alumna of Queen’s College, she immigrated to Canada to pursue undergraduate and graduate studies at the University of Toronto, earning a PhD in Medicine with a focus on Type 1 Diabetes treatment.

Dr. Sankar attributes her drive and dedication to her family’s values of education and service. She is the daughter of the late pilot Krishna Sankar and Sabrena Sankar, and the sister of Shivanni and Sangeeta Sankar, both scholars in Canada.

A Celebratory Milestone

The award ceremony will take place on December 4th at 7 p.m. in Toronto, where Dr. Sankar will join other luminaries recognized for their contributions to science engagement.

For more information about the King Charles III Coronation Medal and RCIScience, visit RCIScience’s website.

Dr. Sankar’s achievements underscore the vital role of science communication in today’s world, inspiring future generations to pursue knowledge and contribute to the public good.