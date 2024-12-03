Global icon Eddy Grant receives Barbados’ highest honour

IN a momentous ceremony marking Barbados’ 58th Anniversary of Independence, renowned Guyana-born musician Eddy Grant was bestowed with the prestigious Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados (OFB) on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

The event, held at the iconic Kensington Oval, saw President Dame Sandra Mason presenting the award to Grant, recognising his extraordinary contributions to music and culture.

Edmond Montague Grant, better known as Eddy Grant, was celebrated for his exceptional achievements as a global cultural icon.

The OFB citation highlighted Grant’s innovative work in creating unique music genres, including Soca and Ringbang, as well as his role as a vociferous promoter of indigenous music.

Grant’s multifaceted talents as a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist were also acknowledged. His career, spanning several decades, has left an indelible mark on the music industry, influencing artists across the Caribbean and beyond.

The honour also recognised Grant’s role as a socio-political commentator, reflecting the impact of his music on social consciousness.

Songs like “Electric Avenue”, inspired by the 1981 Brixton Riots in London, demonstrate Grant’s ability to address pressing social issues through his art.

Furthermore, the OFB acknowledged Grant’s significant contributions to the development of local, regional, and international recording artistes. His work in fostering talent and promoting Caribbean music has been instrumental in shaping the region’s musical landscape.

Grant was not alone in receiving this prestigious recognition. The Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados was also awarded to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and prominent Barbadian entrepreneur Richard Edghill.

Prime Minister Modi was honoured for his leadership in providing COVID-19 vaccines to Barbados and other countries, which significantly impacted the course of the pandemic in the region.

The award ceremony was part of Barbados’ Independence Day celebrations, which included a grand parade featuring 919 participants from 19 organisations.

The event not only marked 58 years of Barbadian independence, but also celebrated the achievements of individuals who have made significant contributions to the nation and the world.

Grant’s recognition with the OFB is a testament to the enduring power of music to inspire, unite, and drive social change. As Barbados honours this musical legend, it also celebrates the rich cultural heritage that continues to shape its national identity.