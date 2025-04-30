Over a dozen men remanded for rioting, looting during city unrest

Over a dozen men appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore on Wednesday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, facing serious charges in connection with violent protests that erupted across Georgetown earlier this week.

The demonstrations followed Monday’s autopsy of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge, whose body was discovered last Thursday in the pool of the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

The first group of 11 defendants were not required to plead to a joint charge of inciting public terror.

They also faced a separate charge of break and enter and larceny, alleging they burglarised a supermarket and stole goods valued at over $6 million.

No plea was required on that charge either.

Some of the accused were represented by attorneys and strongly denied the allegations.

Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones opposed bail, stating that the men posed a significant threat to national security.

In the end, Magistrate Azore ordered that all of them be remanded to prison until May 28, 2025.

According to police, on Monday, April 28, 2025, the accused were captured on surveillance footage placing debris on roadways and setting it on fire.

Prosecutor Jones further alleged that they damaged public infrastructure and looted several businesses during the chaos.

Law enforcement acted swiftly to restore order and apprehend the suspects, the prosecutor informed the court.