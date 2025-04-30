AFC, new partners want ‘scrapes’ to be nurtured, not criminalised

–believes their ‘ideas, creativity’ could be turned into opportunities despite widespread violence, chaos

In the wake of national unrest and widespread acts of violence, looting and destruction, the Alliance For Change (AFC) along with several opposition-aligned political groups have issued a joint statement calling for “scrapes,” the perpetrators of these crimes, to be seen not as criminals, but as untapped potential.

The group of politicians, many of whom have been largely inactive or fractured in recent years, despite the chaos and destruction seen in recent days, on Wednesday, said that the creativity and ideas of these young “scrapes,” as they called them, should be harnessed as tools for nation-building rather than punished by law enforcement.

In that context, the AFC, along with parties like the Assembly for Liberty & Prosperity (ALP), Vigilent For a New Guyana (V-PAC) and The People’s Movement (TPM), joined with a few parliamentarians from the People’s National Congress (PNC) are calling for changes within the Guyana Police Force and broader national institutions.

Among those present were national figures such as attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes from AFC; Simona Broomes from ALP; Nigel London from TPM; Maya Obradzina-Ryan, Ubraj Narine and other civic leaders who, the statement claimed, were all moved by a “shared concern for Guyana’s future and a shared outrage over the killing of 11-year-old Adriana Younge”.

However, while the message calls for peace and development, its timing comes amid efforts by Joint Services to restore order across the country.

The statement had also failed to directly acknowledge the trauma inflicted on dozens of innocent citizens, business owners and school children affected by the chaos.

Despite advocating for the perpetrators of these crimes not to be criminalised, the group said: “We condemn the looting and destruction of private and public property even as we are aware that there were opportunists who infiltrated the peaceful protest.”

“Scrapes” or “Scrape Head” is a derogatory slang or insult often used to describe people who are involved in criminal activities or viewed by society as troublemaker or delinquents.

According to online sources, its similar to calling someone “foolish” or “ignorant” in English and most commonly comes from the idea of someone having a “scrapped” or empty head.

“Many of us were once called scrapes. We know what it’s like to be dismissed, devalued, and used. But we also know what it means to rise. Now is the time to raise Guyana’s youth—not as weapons, but as architects of the nation’s future. We must find ways to help them turn their ideas and creativity into opportunities to contribute meaningfully to society,” the parties said.

However, the parties made it clear that they “are not calling for an end to protest,” but a “a rise in purpose.”

“Protest must continue—peacefully, powerfully, and with clear, united demands that reach beyond this tragedy. Because unless we change the culture, we will only rotate the faces in power while the system remains broken.

“This is not a political alliance. This is a united stand for national peace, justice, and transformation,” the opposition aligned politicians said.

Following the illicit acts of persons who exploited a peaceful protest for their own self-interest, President, Dr Irfaan Ali has affirmed that justice will be served, as the perpetrators will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The Head of State made this known via a post on his social media page on Tuesday afternoon, when he noted that he had the difficult task of speaking to several persons who were harmed, robbed and injured by criminal elements on Monday.

“I expressed our collective concern and love as law-abiding citizens. I assured them that those responsible for inflicting pain, harm, injury and damage would be prosecuted according to the law,” he said.

He went on to add that the pain of innocent women and children is the worst and hardest to imagine, and indicated that some of the stories were troubling and horrific.

To this end, Dr Ali assured those persons and their families support and commitment to ensuring that they too receive justice.

The government, in response to widespread violence, looting and destruction of property across the country, enforced a public safety order to maintain law and order.

This order restricts public meetings, gatherings and processions in all ten administrative regions between 00:30 and 5:00 hours until further notice. This came after several roads across the country were blocked with debris and burned, businesses vandalised, and citizens attacked during the unrest.

The violent demonstrations erupted after it was announced that 11-year-old Adrianna Younge had died as a result of drowning, according to an official forensic autopsy.

The revelation sparked immediate, unlawful acts by groups who used the situation to engage in criminal behaviour.

Among the most disturbing incidents was an acid attack on three students and two teachers from the Chateau Margot Primary School. The victims were doused with a chemical substance, suspected to be acid, by two unidentified men on a motorcycle.

The Guyana Police Force has launched a full investigation and is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Additionally, several Chinese-owned supermarkets and major retailers—including Courts and Lucky Dollar—were looted during the unrest. Investigations are ongoing, and the police have pledged to arrest and charge all those found culpable.

On Tuesday, the police issued multiple wanted bulletins for persons who were believed to have incited public terror.

On Wednesday several men were hauled before the courts and remanded for looting and inciting public terror.