‘Tone-deaf and dangerous’ – Public slams musicians behind ‘chiney’ video

-Chinese Association says timing of video is reckless, could endanger already-traumatised community

TWO local musicians, Richard Singh and Vision Clarke are currently facing backlash after releasing their controversial music video ‘Chiney’ which glorifies discrimination and the promotion of crime, just hours after violent unrest and looting incidents targeting Chinese-owned businesses across Guyana.

The video, which was released on Tuesday, shows the artists simulating the robbery of a Chinese supermarket, includes lyrics that many have deemed insensitive and inflammatory. Scenes show them raiding shelves, mocking security and robbing a customer, while a Chinese store owner fends them off with a cutlass.

The video was reportedly filmed inside an actual Chinese-owned supermarket and includes a Chinese owner as a lead role.

“Chiney don’t know who’s we…. Y’all pick up the cup wah ya want, put it in ya buckta whatever you got on…. Raid the shelf, stock up ya bag. Clear the shelves, every single thing I want. Brace the wall, nobody don’t bawl…. We ain’t afraid of no security! You feel is joke I making, I serious!” is just some of the lyrics of the song.

The video is now being used as the soundtrack for dozens of TikTok videos showing real-life footage of recent looting incidents and individuals boasting about their stolen goods. The content, according to critics, glamorizes criminal behaviour and further inflames ethnic tensions following recent violent looting.

Faced with mounting criticism and backlash, including public figures and journalists, Singh addressed the video.

He clarified that the song was recorded and released in January 2025 and has since been trending on TikTok as defended the work as “artistic expression” rooted in Caribbean satire, claiming it was never meant to incite violence or promote racial discrimination.

“It is not a new project nor is it associated with the wrongdoings that took place days ago,” Singh said in a statement posted to his social media. “

“Chiney is part of a long-standing Caribbean music tradition that uses satire and exaggerated storytelling to capture the realities, struggles, and humour of everyday life. We understand, however, that certain interpretations of the lyrics may have caused concern, and we take that seriously,” the embattled artist said.

While acknowledging the power of music and media, Singh said that as artists, they recognize their responsibility and are open to engaging in meaningful conversations about the impact of their work.

“We stand against any form of discrimination, hate, or real-world criminal behaviour. If the song has been misunderstood or caused unintended offense, we sincerely apologize,” he said.

Singh also pointed out that the Chinese store owner featured in the video is an actor and part of the production, added that there was no intent to target any community.

However, the explanation has done little to quell the backlash.

One social media user, Andy Morgan, questioned Singh’s moral compass: “What if this song affected your family? Would it still be a joke to you?”

Journalist Rawle Toney was also critical of the timing of writing adding that they would have than the loss and move on.

“Artistic expression is important, but it should never be used as an excuse for poor timing and insensitivity. Releasing that music video just a day or two after several Chinese-owned stores in Georgetown and surrounding areas were looted and set on fire was completely inappropriate. The timing couldn’t have been worse.

“While I fully support creative freedom, artistes also have a responsibility to be mindful of the social and cultural climate. Releasing the video for a song glorifying looting, especially under these circumstances, shows a clear lack of awareness and judgment. Ya’ll should take the ‘L’ on this one,” Toney said.

Others have called on the Guyana Police Force and the Ethnic Relations Commission to launch an investigation into the video and its creators. Critics argue that the visual content and lyrics cross a dangerous line, especially considering recent real-world events, including the looting and destruction of several Chinese-owned businesses.

“This video may claim to be fiction, but it mirrors too closely the reality of violent robberies and looting in our communities,” one concerned citizen commented online. “There’s nothing satirical about glorifying crime.”

“You are completely tone-deaf and seem to be desensitised to what is currently happening in our country! Now is NOT the time to promote that garbage and you are presenting yourself as a disgusting person who capitalises off tragedy. Shame on you!” a woman wrote.

The Chinese Association issued a statement on Wednesday expressed its concern for the content and portrayal of the music video and urged artists to use better discretion in considering the impact of their works, especially if it involves the security of real human lives.

“The Association hopes that future works by any artist will use better judgment when constructing the content of their work and, in this case, the contextual timing in which they are released.

“At the time of this release, many persons in the Chinese community are attending to injuries and loss, some of which are life-threatening and life-altering for the victims and their families. The Chinese Association is concerned that some interpretations of this music video may lead to further harm,” it said.

The Association also condemned the resultant acts of crime and robberies, which it said was “misguided and misdirected”, resulting in harm to countless innocent persons in not only the Chinese community but also the wider community across Guyana.