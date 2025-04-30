Over 100 arrested, 37 motorcycles seized in 24 hours

–as Joint Services clamp down on illegal destruction of property, other illicit activities across the country

THE Joint Services’ posture has managed to restore some level of normalcy to the streets of Guyana, following a night of tension and fear brought on by persons who committed a number a crimes under the guise of protests in the name of justice for 11-year-old Adrianna Younge who died recently.

Guyanese, over the past view days, have been united in the call for justice after 11-year-old Younge’s body was found in a pool at the Double Day Hotel, Tuschen Public Road, East Bank Essequibo hours after she was first reported missing.

The peaceful demonstrations, however, attracted persons who exploited this stance to achieve their own objectives. Persons were seen looting, burning debris on roadways, and terrorizing citizens.

Police, however, reported that the Joint Services have normalised the situation to prevent people from perpetrating acts of crime against each other.

According to a press release from the Office of the Commissioner of Police, the Ministry of Public Works aided the Joint Services in removing debris across the ten administrative regions. This effort was also support by the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn.

“Joint Services patrols will continue to maintain a strong presence in the regions to ensure law and order. Over the past 24 hours, 100 persons have been arrested for various offenses, including robbery under arms. In addition, 37 motorcycles were seized which were used to perpetrate crimes,” the police said.

Charges will be laid for those in custody, and the GPF has issued wanted bulletins for a number of individuals.

“The Guyana Police Force remains resolute in its efforts to restore order and ensure public safety and urges all citizens to co-operate as operations continue across the country,” police said.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Monday evening, had condemned the destruction of public and private property, and other illicit actions that were committed by persons who exploited the peaceful protests to pursue “political and selfish motives.”

“The peaceful protest was hijacked for a political and selfish motive, and that is unfortunate that persons would seek to profiteer, selfishly, on situations like these, hijacking what should be a peaceful process,” President Ali said during a press conference at State House.

He went on to say: “How can someone passing on a bike from what was sent to me, throwing some liquid on [persons], add or help the situation? How does dismantling vehicles and burning vehicles, burning the roadways, looting supermarkets and restaurants? How does that help the situation? Torching people’s cars. And those, political actors who have selfishly hijacked, who have selfishly hijacked this sad situation,” the Head of State said during a press conference at State House.

Members of the Joint Services were dispatched across the country to quell the situation, as videos and photos surfaced of persons committing various activities that are in contravention of the law.

“We respect and I would even go as far as to say we’ll protect every citizen’s right, and for a matter of fact, a right and a responsibility to peacefully demonstrate. That is part of what democracy is about. Peacefully demonstrate and air your concerns.

“But in those rights and responsibilities, if persons breach the law, there must be consequences, and there will be consequences. The Police have reported just before I came in here, a number of fires and roadways that are blocked in different regions, destruction of many property, private property, the looting of businesses. I was just sent a number footages of businesses, restaurants, supermarkets that were looted,” President Ali had said.

The Head of State emphasised that the destruction of public infrastructure and private property, the burning of people’s vehicles, and inconveniencing others is not what Guyanese want to demonstrate as a people and as a nation.

“Your actions speak volumes, speak volumes about your love for this country, your patriotism, and your true motive,” he said.

The President emphasised that persons found culpable of breaking the laws will be prosecuted for their actions.