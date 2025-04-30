Victims of widespread violence on Monday will get justice –President Ali affirms

FOLLOWING the illicit acts of persons who exploited a peaceful protest for their own self-interest, President, Dr Irfaan Ali has affirmed that justice will be served, as the perpetrators will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The Head of State made this known via a post on his social media page on Tuesday afternoon, when he noted that he had the difficult task of speaking to several persons who were harmed, robbed and injured by criminal elements on Monday.

“I expressed our collective concern and love as law-abiding citizens. I assured them that those responsible for inflicting pain, harm, injury and damage would be prosecuted according to the law,” he said.

He went on to add that the pain of innocent women and children is the worst and hardest to imagine, and indicated that some of the stories were troubling and horrific.

To this end, Dr Ali assured those persons and their families support and commitment to ensuring that they too receive justice.

The government, in response to widespread violence, looting and destruction of property across the country, enforced a public safety order to maintain law and order.

This order restricts public meetings, gatherings and processions in all ten administrative regions between 00:30 and 5:00 hours until further notice.

This came after several roads across the country were blocked with debris and burned, businesses vandalised, and citizens attacked during the unrest.

The violent demonstrations erupted after it was announced that 11-year-old Adrianna Younge had died as a result of drowning, according to an official forensic autopsy.

The revelation sparked immediate, unlawful acts by groups who used the situation to engage in criminal behaviour.

On Tuesday, the Guyana Police Force issued multiple wanted bulletins for persons who were believed to have incited public terror.