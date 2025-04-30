‘She wouldn’t want violence’ – Adriana Younge’s father pleads for peace

SUBRIAN Younge, the grieving father of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, is calling on the nation to stop the violence and instead honour his daughter’s memory with peace—reminding the public that Adriana was a gentle soul who would never have wanted her name tied to destruction and unrest.

In an emotional public appeal made on Tuesday on his official TikTok account, the grieving father urged demonstrators to honour his daughter’s memory with peace, not destruction.

“Yesterday was one of the hardest parts of my life as I sit at the hospital waiting for the doctors’ results… Everybody out there who says they love Adriana and wants to be there for Adriana, Adriana wouldn’t like violence,” he said, visibly distraught.

“Ah telling y’all the truth from my heart… from my heart… Adriana is not a violent girl. And if y’all love my daughter, y’all please stop the violence. Y’all protest in a normal way, please!”

His plea comes as several parts of the country have erupted in protest over the circumstances surrounding Adriana’s death. Persons have been hijacked into acts of vandalism, looting, and the destruction of public and private property.

Authorities have since moved to restore order, deploying joint services and imposing a nighttime ban on public gatherings.

Meanwhile, government officials and law enforcement agencies continue to urge citizens to allow investigations to proceed peacefully and without interference.

In response to widespread violence, looting and destruction of properties, the Government of Guyana has invoked the Public (Safety) Order 2025 to maintain law and order.

Published in the Official Gazette on April 29, 2025, the order was issued by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, under the authority of the Public Order Act (Cap. 16:03).

It restricts all public meetings, gatherings, and processions in every administrative region of Guyana between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. until further notice.

The restrictions were imposed “in the interest of good order and public safety,” following Monday night’s fiery protests that left parts of the East Bank corridor and other areas in chaos.

Roads were blocked with burning debris; businesses were vandalised, and several citizens were attacked during the unrest.

The violent demonstrations erupted at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation Monday evening after it was announced that Adriana died as a result of drowning, according to an official forensic autopsy done by top international forensic experts: Dr. Glenn A. Rudner from Mount Sinai Hospital, New York; Dr. Gary L. Collins, Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Delaware (appointed by Adriana’s family) and Dr. Shubhakar Karra Paul, the government-appointed international pathologist from Barbados.

The revelation sparked immediate, unlawful acts by groups who used the situation to engage in criminal behaviour.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President, Dr Irfaan Ali, has strongly condemned the lawlessness, warning that those involved will face the full force of the law.

Younge’s body was discovered on April 24 in a pool at the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, hours after she was reported missing, the prior day after a visit to the hotel with family members.

Several searches were carried out at the hotel’s pool with no sign of the child, and as such, when the body appeared mysteriously, it sparked outrage, which led to protest actions and calls for justice as foul play was suspected.

Last Saturday, Police Commissioner, Clifton Hicken, announced that Assistant Commissioner Khalid Mandall, Commander of Regional Division 3, has been placed on administrative leave.

He was first transferred to Division 4B, before he was sent on leave. Assistant Commissioner Mahindra Siewnarine has since been posted to oversee the division of Region Three.

Mandall has come in for severe criticism over the way he handled the case when Adriana was first reported missing.

According to Hicken, several other police ranks are also under close arrest as investigations continue.

President Ali had also confirmed that the owner of the hotel and staff remain in police custody, while the Top Cop revealed that interviews are ongoing, with several individuals who may aid in the investigation.

According to initial police reports, she was last seen at the hotel on Wednesday afternoon (April 23), where she had gone swimming with her siblings, under the supervision of her grandmother.

The police initially said that surveillance footage showed Adriana leaving the hotel and entering a red-and-black Toyota Raum motorcar, PSS 4684, which was said to be heading in the direction of Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The police said the vehicle was rented to a man they only identified as Orlando. At that point, the case was being treated as a suspected abduction. Although extensive searches were conducted on Wednesday, Adriana was not located.

Police said the hotel’s management claimed its surveillance cameras were not working, further complicating the investigation. However, it remains unclear whether police officers independently verified the status of the cameras.

Public outrage intensified last Thursday following the gruesome discovery of Adriana’s body in the pool.

Calls mounted for the release of the video showing her entering the vehicle, and citizens questioned the thoroughness of the initial investigation.

In a subsequent statement, the police admitted that elements of its earlier communication regarding the alleged abduction were inaccurate.

They stated that preliminary investigations revealed discrepancies in the initial report, prompting an internal review of the communication processes that led to its release.

The police have reassured the public that a comprehensive investigation is underway, not only into Adriana’s death but also into the missteps in communication.

Adriana had recently completed the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), and was eagerly awaiting her results, which are scheduled for release in June.