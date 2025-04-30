–Minister Walrond says at Expo 2025 in Japan

GUYANA’s appeal as an investment destination has never been greater, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond said during Expo 2025 in Japan, on Sunday.

According to a press release, Minister Walrond outlined the government’s commitment to creating an investor-friendly environment through policies promoting ease of doing business, tax incentives, and support for key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, housing, and ICT.

She highlighted Guyana’s economic transformation, commitment to sustainability, and growing global appeal as an investment and tourism destination.

“Guyana is a land of potential and opportunity. We invite you to engage with us in the shared pursuit of economic growth, environmental stewardship, and global collaboration,” Minister Walrond stressed.

She highlighted Guyana’s remarkable progress since participating in Expo 2020 Dubai, noting record-breaking tourism figures, robust economic growth, and significant advances across key sectors.

“Guyana’s achievements extend far beyond tourism. The country’s economic landscape has evolved dramatically. Guyana has cemented its place among the world’s fastest-growing economies, driven primarily by the oil and gas sector, but we are ensuring that this growth benefits all sectors,” she noted.

She also underscored Guyana’s leadership in climate action through its Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030 (LCDS 2030), which prioritises environmental sustainability while supporting Indigenous communities.

“Guyana’s forests are critical to the global fight against climate change, and we are determined to ensure that they continue to serve as a vital carbon sink for generations to come,” she added.

Minister Walrond celebrated Guyana’s recent accolades, including the PATWA Travel Award for Destination of the Year in 2024 and 2025, further cementing the nation’s status as a sustainable and attractive tourism destination.

Speaking to a distinguished audience—including Japanese government officials, private sector leaders, international dignitaries, and media representatives—Minister Walrond emphasised the longstanding friendship between Guyana and Japan, established in 1967, and praised Japan’s innovation and sustainable development achievements, which align closely with Guyana’s national goals.