News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Guyana looks forward to continued collaborations with T&T, Canada
Prime Minister-elect of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC
Prime Minister-elect of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC

–as President Ali congratulates Persad-Bissessar, Carney on elections victories

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Tuesday, congratulated Prime Minister-elect, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, and Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, on their recent elections victories in their respective countries.
Regarding Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Ali said Guyana shares a strong friendship with its sister nation, both at the bilateral level and within CARICOM.

Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney

“I, therefore, look forward to our continued collaboration to strengthen our relations and work towards our shared goals of advancing regional integration, economic development and the well-being of the people our region,” he said.
In his congratulatory message to Prime Minister Carney, President Ali said: Canada is a long-standing friend of Guyana and we look forward to continuing to work with Mr. Carney and his government to further strengthen our strong co-operation and friendship.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.