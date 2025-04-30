Guyana looks forward to continued collaborations with T&T, Canada

–as President Ali congratulates Persad-Bissessar, Carney on elections victories

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Tuesday, congratulated Prime Minister-elect, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, and Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, on their recent elections victories in their respective countries.

Regarding Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Ali said Guyana shares a strong friendship with its sister nation, both at the bilateral level and within CARICOM.

“I, therefore, look forward to our continued collaboration to strengthen our relations and work towards our shared goals of advancing regional integration, economic development and the well-being of the people our region,” he said.

In his congratulatory message to Prime Minister Carney, President Ali said: Canada is a long-standing friend of Guyana and we look forward to continuing to work with Mr. Carney and his government to further strengthen our strong co-operation and friendship.”