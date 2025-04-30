First Lady mourns Adrianna Younge, calls for unity, peace amid national grief

IN the wake of the sudden death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge, Guyana’s First Lady, Arya Ali has expressed deep sorrow and condolence with the grieving family and Nation.

In a heartwarming message, she wrote: “Over the past few days, I have been quietly reflecting on the tragic loss of little Adrianna Younge. Like many of you, I have been holding out for clear and confirmed news while sharing in national grief. My condolences go to Adrianna’s parents, relatives, friends, classmates, teachers, and neighbours. I am sad to see the loss of the responsible and intelligent woman she would never become.”

Younge’s death shocked Guyana. She had visited the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, accompanied by her grandmother and relatives on April 23.

The child was last spotted at the hotel pool just after 13:00 hrs. Her corpse was discovered near 20 hours later in the same pool, on the morning of April 24.

The mode of disappearance and the treatment of the issue fuelled public outrage and suspicion of murder.

The First Lady acknowledged the nationwide outpouring of sympathy and solidarity with Younge’s family, stating she was “heartened” by the generosity shown.

She also thanked the distinguished team of three foreign pathologists-New York’s Dr. Glenn Rudner, Barbados’ Dr. Shubhakar Karra Paul, and Delaware’s Dr. Gary Collins-who travelled to Guyana to perform a thorough post-mortem examination. Their report concluded that Adrianna drowned.

The message of the First Lady also contained a strong call for peace and harmony. She called on those who wished to utilise the moment for violence or to instill fear to desist, stating that the life of Younge was one filled with peace, tranquility, and love.

As Guyana mourns the loss of a promising youth, the First Lady assured Younge’s family of her complete cooperation, repeating the sentiments that “like every Guyanese family, my family mourns the loss of Adrianna as if she were a member of our very own family.”