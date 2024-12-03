Pensioners praise efficiency of registration process for $100,000 cash grant

As the Guyana government prepares to distribute the one-time $100,000 cash grant, pensioners across the nation have started registering at National Insurance Scheme (NIS) branches.

This initiative, announced by President Dr. Irfaan Ali in October 2024, aims to inject over $60 billion into the economy, improving the lives of eligible citizens aged 18 and older.

Registration Underway

Registration for the cash grant began on December 2 and runs through December 6, 2024, at NIS branches nationwide. The Daily Chronicle visited Region Four’s NIS locations to observe the process and hear from pensioners.

At Camp and Bent Streets, pensioners expressed satisfaction with the registration. Durk Gillis, 69, described it as “efficient,” while Desmond McKensie called it “smooth.” Sheila Lowe, a 75-year-old from Soesdyke, remarked on the visible progress, saying, “The process going okay. They’re showing progress in the registration and (I’m) hoping to get whatever they have to give us soon.”

Janet Mitchell, 78, who registered at the Brickdam and Winter Place branch, praised the staff for their efficiency and courteousness. She added, “While we’re grateful for the grant, we hope the monies can be distributed before Christmas.” Another pensioner, Cheryl, 66, admired the swift process, noting, “The process was good… I hope it will be the same way when we’re to get that cash grant.” She registered in under five minutes.

While pensioners in Georgetown enjoyed seamless registration, those in Melanie Damishana on the East Coast Demerara faced longer wait times. Despite this, they successfully completed the process. In Seskendren Mahaicony, 90-year-old Eslyn Daniels reported a smooth and hassle-free experience.

Registration Details

Registration hours are Monday through Thursday from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM, with extended hours on Fridays until 3:30 PM. Pensioners must present a valid national identification card or passport to register.

For further assistance, pensioners can contact the NIS helpline at 750-0620, 750-0622, or 750-0554.

A Transformative Initiative

The $100,000 cash grant initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to uplift citizens’ quality of life. President Ali’s plan aligns with other measures to ensure economic empowerment, particularly during the festive season.

The initiative has already been welcomed by pensioners, who hope the funds will be disbursed in time to enhance their holiday celebrations. As registration progresses, the government is demonstrating its commitment to efficient service delivery, ensuring that all eligible citizens can benefit from this transformative measure.