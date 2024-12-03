Angry David Hinds lashes out at Chronicle following question on WPA’s membership

–wants ‘all-party’ coalition but not prepared to talk about his party’s strength, influence

LEADER of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) David Hinds lashed out at the Guyana Chronicle on Monday, after he was questioned on the party’s strength and influence.

The WPA, which critics have said was riding on the back of the People’s National Congress-Reform (PNC-R)/A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) for years, is now attempting to re-establish an individual identity despite wanting a “grand coalition” ahead of the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

However, when asked on Monday about the party’s membership, and whether he believes voters will take it seriously, given its willingness to rejoin the coalition which it previously criticised and left, Hinds took umbrage to the line of questioning.

Historically, political parties in Guyana and across the world have appealed to voters by outlining their plans and showcasing widespread, diverse representation. However, Hinds believes that the number of members a party has is not relevant.

“The paper should stop asking people how many members it has in order to determine its importance,” the party leader said while deflecting from the question, which highlights a topic that other national political parties have previously addressed.

He went on to lecture the publication on the need to be “democratic”, despite attempting to dictate what the paper should and should not ask.

The WPA, once a prominent political force in Guyana, has seen its influence wane considerably over the years.

Attorney-General Anil Nandlall recently criticised the party, stating that it “no longer had the political strength or membership to make legitimate calls on national matters”.

The party, in an effort to remain vocal, has tailored its rhetoric to match that of the PNC-R/ANPU and the Alliance For Change (AFC).

And the WPA is once again looking to manoeuver its way into a coalition with those political parties.

“We want an all-party coalition to contest the election,” Hinds said, despite not speaking about his party’s strength and outlining what it brings to the table.