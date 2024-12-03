Largest-ever scientific expedition to Guyana’s rainforest produces crucial insights

–to guide new era of conservation, development initiatives, as part of Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030

A COLLABORATIVE expedition of scientists has just completed a month-long survey in one of the world’s most remote forests, in the northern reaches of the Amazon region.

According to a press release from the Protected Areas Commission (PAC), this survey of the Guyanese rainforest is the most comprehensive study of the area’s ecological and biodiversity ever performed.

The land surveyed contains parcels of the largest ecologically-undisturbed forests left in the world, making the findings fundamental to the scientific understanding of forest ecosystems as they exist today.

In the southern reaches of Guyana, nestled between the Amazon River Basin and the Guiana Shield lies the Acarai-Corentyne Corridor, a sea of lush green forests braided by rivers that pulse through the landscape. Few people have set foot in this place, making this remote wilderness a scientific treasure.

The partnership, formed by the PAC, the Field Museum of Natural History, and numerous local Guyanese institutions, brought together 55 experts from a wide swath of scientific study, including geology, plants, fishes, reptiles, amphibians, birds, mammals, soils, and local ecology, in order to perform a comprehensive investigation of the region’s unique ecosystem.

This expedition forms part of the programme of work on Guyana’s expanded Low-Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS 2030) that integrates forest carbon, watershed management and biodiversity as priority areas of conservation and sustainable management of a low-carbon economy.

“Guyana is a global hotspot for biodiversity and harbours one of the best-protected tracts of rainforest on Earth,” says expedition leader Dr. Lesley deSouza, Lead Conservation Ecologist at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago.

Dr. deSouza added: “But this area of Guyana has not been scientifically documented; the Amerindian communities know more about these areas than the foreign scientists who come to study the region’s biodiversity. Our goal is to marry these two bodies of knowledge.”

This was the first expedition in nearly 90 years to explore the biodiversity of this area, a tropical wilderness that possesses some of the world’s least-explored plant and animal life.

Protected for decades from extractive industries, the area is now a keystone of the government’s strategy to sustain ecosystem services, build climate resilience and conservation models that can be replicated.

The information gathered by the expedition will give the government a solid foundation for programme implementation shaping the area’s future.

The PAC partnered with the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago to conduct the Rapid Inventory. The PAC Board of Directors, through the Commission, manages the current protected areas, and is also focused on identifying areas in Guyana with opportunities for conservation.

According to Chairman of the PAC Board of Directors and Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud: “Guyana is building a new model of conservation that benefits all Guyanese, and that requires the highest-quality science available. Sampling our biodiversity with a combination of cutting-edge research methods, local Amerindian knowledge, and an all-star team of Guyanese and international scientists is yielding insights that we just can’t get any other way.”

The PAC Chairman sees the rapid inventory as an important tool as they plan for the expansion of the Protected Area System.

Guyana’s Low-Carbon Development Strategy aims to reach 30 per cent protection of the nation’s terrestrial and marine areas by 2030. Additionally, Guyana has announced plans to lead a Global Biodiversity Alliance that will focus on conservation and protection of biodiversity resources as part of the national LCDS 2030.

Now out of the field, the team has spent the week synthesising, analysing, and writing up a draft of the final report. The team provides a summary of these preliminary results shortly after getting out of the field. Biodiversity data from the rapid inventory is shared to decision-makers to provide key information for conservation planning and natural resource management.

A presentation of the preliminary findings was given at the Umana Yana on Monday.

PAC and Field Museum worked together to build a diverse team that incorporates several agencies, institutions and communities, these included: Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), University of Guyana (UG), Conservation International-Guyana (CI-Guyana), Frankfurt Zoological Society-Guyana (FZS-Guyana), South Rupununi Conservation Society (SRCS), Masakenari Village, Parabara Village and Cashew Island Village.

Some 38 Guyanese and 17 internationals made up the field team. This multinational team enables knowledge exchange at all levels.

“This team showcases the next generation of Guyanese biodiversity specialists,” Director of UG’s Center for the Study of Biological Diversity Dr. Priya Maharaj commented.

Guyanese team members include Allister Henry (PAC), Ronell Lewis (PAC), Kaslyn Holder-Collins (UG). Devya Hemraj (UG), Annalise Bayney (CI-Guyana), Christopher Bohla (EPA), Nehru Narine (EPA), Alex Stewart (FZS-Guyana), Huichang Yang, Arianne Harris (UG), Asaph Wilson (SRCS), Kwang Suse (Kanashen Amerindian Protected Area), Philip Suse (Kanashen Amerindian Protected Area), Rueben Yamochi (Masakeñarî), and Onesimus Rudolph (Parabara).

The following people from Masakeñarî, Parabara and Cashew Island Villages participated in the expedition:

Masakeñarî: Cemci (James) Suse, Ricardo Ayaw, Simeon Mawasha, Syra Ayaw, Adrian Marawanaru, Phillip Suse, Denise Chekema, Achaicus Chekema, Mark Suse, Mark Edwards, Felix Yaymochi, Reuben Yamochi, Stephen Suse, Jo Yacipa, Seon Johnson, Shovanie Chekema, Odellia Ayaw, David Suse,

Tony Shu-Shu, Rabecck Shu-shu, Kwang Suse, Isaiah Ayaw, Hosea Ayaw, Kavin Ayaw, Demetro Shu-shu, Elisha Marawanaru, Joseph Ayaw

Parabara: Richard Andrew, Renata Andrew, Onesimus Rudolph, Amos Fernandes, Gregory Williams, Ken Anthony Peters, Silvanus Ayaw, Abias Marawanaru, Sem Easki Shoni, Clever Andrew, Linton King, Mark Clarence, Amew Ashbel Marawanaru, Clarence Rudolph

Cashew Island: Matthew Marawanaru, Fekiya Marawanaru, Eimo Yaimo, Pataramou Panaidede, Gideon Yaimo, Junior Yaimo, Iparagu Wono, Albert Yaimo, Carl Kenke, Adrian Kenke, Samson Yaimo, Matias Waiwai, Isaka Kuyumi, Tikkil Kenke, Tina Kenke, Elisana Waiwai, Kenke Yaimo.