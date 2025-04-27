135 solar home systems distributed in Region 2

DEMONSTRATING decisive action and an unrelenting commitment to national development, Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Madanlall Ramraj, together with Regional Vice Chairman, Humace Oodit, Agriculture Coordinator, Tamesh Ramnauth, and their dedicated team, spearheaded the successful distribution of 135 solar home energy systems to residents of Charity, St. Monica, and Karawab in Region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

This proactive initiative reflects the Government of Guyana’s drive to rapidly bridge the development divide between the coast and hinterland regions. By delivering critical energy solutions directly to rural households, the government continues to prioritise investments that enhance infrastructure, uplift living standards, and foster sustainable growth across all communities.

During his remarks, Director General Ramraj underscored that energy access is not a privilege but a right for every Guyanese. He reaffirmed the administration’s relentless commitment to accelerating projects that bring clean, renewable energy to the nation’s most remote areas, ensuring no community is left behind.

The solar home systems distributed are part of a larger national push to expand renewable energy solutions countrywide. Each system was carefully designed to meet the daily needs of families, enhancing their comfort, connectivity, and resilience. Every package includes a 160-watt solar photovoltaic panel, a charge controller unit, a 48 ampere-hour lithium-ion battery, two 9-watt LED lamps, one 12-watt desk fan and two USB ports for charging mobile and portable devices

Residents warmly welcomed the distribution, expressing deep gratitude and vowing to properly maintain the systems provided. This project powerfully demonstrates the government’s forward-looking agenda — one that is firmly anchored in equity, sustainability, and real results for every citizen of Guyana.

“We are very thankful for such distribution, and it will assist family and children to study”, a resident said.