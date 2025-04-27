News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
$12.5M spent to upgrade Aranaputa Health Post
The upgraded Aranaputa Health Post was commissioned by Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony
The upgraded Aranaputa Health Post was commissioned by Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony

-to provide improved health services to over 600 residents

OVER 600 residents from Aranaputa in Region Nine are now enjoying improved access to health services at the community’s reconstructed health post valued at around $12.5 million.
The new facility was commissioned by Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, on Friday. Regional Chairman, Bryan Allicock, Regional Health Officer, Dr Cerdel McWatt and other representatives from the ministry and region were also in attendance.

Services being offered at the upgraded facility include antenatal healthcare, chronic diseases, infant and preschool healthcare, family planning, home visits and outpatient. Chairperson of Aranaputa Community Development Council, Gillian Rodrigues, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that she welcomed the improvements that were recently conducted to upgrade the facility.

Before this intervention, she said that villagers used to frequent Annai Health Centre to receive medical treatment, while major health issues used to be referred to Lethem Regional Hospital.
“[For a long time], Aranaputa had requested an upgrade of the health post. We are thankful to the government for the newly established health post in our community. Now, with the upgrade of the new district hospital [at Annai], we can transfer our patients there. So, they no longer have to go to Lethem [Regional Hospital],” she added.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony highlighted that the government is undertaking a massive infrastructural programme to improve the region’s healthcare system. The region currently boasts about 62 health facilities.

The upgraded Aranaputa Health Post was commissioned by Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony

“We’ve set aside monies from our budget to make sure we can improve infrastructure across the region. We do not want any infrastructure to be left undone where people can feel uncomfortable…This particular post was a very old one. They started to try to repair it, but eventually found that they needed to do major rehabilitation,” Minister Anthony said.
And so, Dr. Anthony added that almost $10 million was spent to upgrade the entire facility and $2.5 million more was invested to furnish the facility.

“More importantly, the people who utilise the services here would be in a comfortable space,” he further stated. The government is also decentralising training opportunities in the health sector to individuals in the region to improve the level of care being delivered.

Minister Anthony said that nurses will soon benefit from several specialised training courses, including critical care nursing and cardiac care.
The residents were encouraged to utilise all the health services that are available, such as the universal healthcare voucher, cervical screening voucher and eye testing and spectacles voucher.

“Work with us so that you can stay healthy and live longer…We have a plan to improve the prosperity of every person in Guyana,” he further emphasised.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.