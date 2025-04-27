No 24-hour waiting period to act on reports of missing children, persons – ‘Top Cop’

—Police Force releases new SOPs

THE Guyana Police Force on Saturday released a new Standing Operating Procedure (SOP) for handling reports of missing children and persons.

A press release from the Office of the Commissioner of Police noted that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) remains “unwavering in its commitment to the protection and welfare of all citizens, with special emphasis on our most vulnerable groups.”

In this regard, the GPF has outlined procedures for the effective handling of reports involving missing children and persons. These procedures ensure a standardised and coordinated response across all divisions, police stations, outposts, and the Missing Children/Persons Unit (MCPU).

It mandates that all reports be treated with the highest level of seriousness, sensitivity and professionalism, in keeping with best practices and the human rights framework.

Among the key provisions of the SOP are the following:

Immediate Response: All missing-person reports must be acted upon without delay. There is no mandatory 24-hour waiting period.

Activation of Red Alerts: A Red Alert will be immediately issued for any report involving a missing child, triggering a national coordinated response.

Risk Classification: Special attention will be given to children, elderly individuals, and persons with disabilities or vulnerabilities, who will be classified as high-risk, warranting immediate deployment of additional resources.

Interagency Coordination: The Force will continue to work collaboratively with the Child Care and Protection Agency, Immigration Department, health institutions, shelters, and other critical partners to ensure a comprehensive and effective response.

Public Awareness: The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) will disseminate timely and accurate public notices regarding missing persons, upon authorisation from the Office of the Commissioner.

Senior Oversight and Accountability: Divisional Commanders and the Missing Children/Persons Unit (MCPU) will maintain daily oversight of all active investigations and provide regular updates until each case is resolved. Additionally, the Heads of Services — including the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief Fire Officer, and Director of Prisons — will be notified promptly by the Commissioner of Police in all cases involving missing children or vulnerable individuals.

According to the Police Commissioner’s office, all officers of the Guyana Police Force are reminded that failure to comply with the provisions of this SOP, without lawful justification, will result in administrative review and disciplinary action as prescribed by the Standing Orders of the Force and the Police (Discipline) Act, Chapter 17:01.

“The Guyana Police Force takes its responsibility to protect life and ensure public safety with the utmost seriousness. The implementation of this SOP underscores our renewed commitment to act swiftly, lawfully, and compassionately when a person is reported missing.

“We urge members of the public to work with us by providing timely information to aid in the safe recovery of missing persons. The Guyana Police Force remains dedicated to serving with professionalism, integrity, and vigilance,” the press release concluded.