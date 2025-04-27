Brand YOUth Global recognises rising leaders at 2025 awards

IN a night filled with inspiration and pride, Brand YOUth Global hosted its 2025 Entrepreneurial Awards on Friday evening at the Pegasus Hotel’s Exhibition Centre. In a press release, Brand YOUth Global said the evening sought to celebrate 12 of Guyana’s most promising young leaders for their outstanding contributions to national development.

The prestigious event welcomed a distinguished audience, including Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George; Shadow Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Nima Flue-Bess; Brigadier General (Retired) Edward Collins; University of Guyana Vice Chancellor, Dr Paloma Mohamed, and Adrienne Galanek, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy. Their presence underscored the national and international significance of recognising youth leadership and its role in shaping Guyana’s future.

Brand YOUth Global proudly honoured the NextGen 12 awardees, namely Sade Barrow-Browne, Dr. Anna Collins, Yonnick David, Sophia Dolphin, Crystal Lam, Richard Leo, Abbigaile Loncke, Dason Anthony, Urica Primus, Sheena Scipio, Pritipaul Singh, and Garfield Southwell; all pioneers and visionaries in their own fields.

Adding to the evening’s atmosphere of inspiration, several previous honourees from the renowned 40 Under 40 Awards were in attendance, including Eldon Marks, Vishnu Doerga, Rosh Khan, Evie Gurchuran, John Housty, Aggrey Marsh, Louanna Southwell, and Astell Collins, among others. Their support served as a powerful bridge between past and present, highlighting the growing legacy of entrepreneurial excellence emerging from Guyana’s youth.

The success of the evening was credited to the leadership of Selwyn Collins, Founder and CEO of Brand YOUth Global. In the release, Collins was praised for his belief in the potential of young people to create a platform where talent, dedication, and service are celebrated.

“For me, it was never about what was in it for me. It was about giving my best self to develop young minds who can one day develop our country. I believed, and still believe that impact doesn’t require wealth, just a willingness to give because you can,” Collins said. “Brand YOUth Global began by encouraging young people with potential, showing them that ordinary people can achieve extraordinary things when they dare to believe and take action,” the press release quoted Collins as saying.

Gratitude was also expressed to members of the Brand YOUth Global team, Randy Puran, Aliyah Abel, Yaphet Jackman, and Events Coordinator Jenel Roberts.