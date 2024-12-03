GMSA laments effects of ‘port’ strike in T&T on local businesses

The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) has expressed serious concern over the ongoing industrial action at the Port of Port-of-Spain in Trinidad and Tobago, which has severely disrupted regional trade and inflicted financial losses on businesses in Guyana.

The strike, now transitioned into a ‘go-slow operation,’ has persisted for over two months, causing significant delays in clearing containers carrying raw materials and time-sensitive goods. These delays have disproportionately affected Guyana’s manufacturers and businesses, especially during the high-import Christmas season.

As supply chain disruptions mount, businesses are facing increased costs, which have, in turn, led to rising prices for consumer goods, including basic necessities.

“Trinidad and Tobago’s role as a transshipment hub for the Caribbean is pivotal. Prolonged disruptions at its ports are jeopardizing regional supply chains, with far-reaching implications for businesses and consumers,” the GMSA said in a statement.

The Association has called on the Government of Guyana to collaborate with Trinidad and Tobago to urgently address the situation. It also urged the port management and the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU) to engage in dialogue and work toward restoring full operations.

The recent Industrial Court ruling in Trinidad and Tobago directing workers to resume duties is seen as a positive step. However, the GMSA stressed that addressing the root causes of the dispute is critical to preventing future disruptions.

“The broader regional impact of these disruptions must not be underestimated. A swift resolution is essential to safeguarding the economic interests of both Trinidad and Tobago and its trading partners across the Caribbean,” the GMSA emphasized.

With regional trade and economies hanging in the balance, the GMSA remains hopeful for an expedited resolution to restore normalcy and mitigate further economic fallout.