Ogle-Eccles highway on the cards since 2003

THE shameless attempt by the opposition of trying to take credit for projects made possible by the economic recovery that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) fought for was highlighted by the party’s General Secretary, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, on Thursday.

During a press conference at Freedom House, Georgetown, Dr. Jagdeo responded to Alliance For Change (AFC) Chairman, David Patterson’s claim that the APNU+AFC conceptualised the recently opened Ogle to Eccles Highway and it was estimated to cost US$208.1 million.

Dr. Jagdeo blasted the Opposition politician’s attempt to take credit for the highway, noting that this was mapped out since under his tenure as President.

He went on to explain that they could not build then, because they were busy saving Guyana.

“Our starting point, according to Carl Greenidge, the outstanding debt was nine times the size of our economy…” he said.

He noted that the PPP inherited a country where 94 per cent of all revenue was going just to pay debt, leaving them with no choice but to rescue the country from its paralysed state that the People’s National Congress (PNC) left it in.

“We had to do the essentials,” he emphasised.

Guyana’s remarkable transformation from drowning in debt and being paralysed by failing infrastructure to one of prosperity did not happen by chance. It was years of financial discipline, strategic planning and long-term vision that paved the way, the General Secretary said.

Key infrastructure projects, including the recently completed Eccles-to-Ogle Highway and the Heroes Highway leading to the aiport were crafted early on by the PPP, he pointed out.

Dr. Jagdeo presented evidence that planning for these projects date back to as early as 2003 under his administration.

“For them to say now they ‘conceptualised’ in 2019 this project… It’s nonsense,” he said.

Dr. Jagdeo, who also serves as Guyana’s Vice-President spoke about the country’s development history and reminded the public that the PPP’s long-term vision was not written yesterday.

The National Development Strategy, Low Carbon Development Strategy and Poverty Reduction Strategy are evidence of the decades of planning and economic repair by the PPP, Dr. Jagdeo explained.

Brimming with economic confidence, Dr. Jagdeo said that Guyana’s public finances are the strongest they have ever been, even with the massive infrastructure rollout that is transforming Guyana country in every area.

The Debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio now has fallen to less than 16 per cent, he said and only five per cent of revenue is being used to service debt.

“A country can only develop if its policy makers have a long-term vision of the country and they match that; they accomplish it based by matching the resources they have to ensure that you don’t damage public finances,” he said.

Based on the PPP’s track record, he said, this is evidence that the PPP captures fiscal discipline and transformational investment hand in hand and is guided by competent, future-focused leadership.

