Education Ministry commissions schools at Quiko, Moco Moco

THE Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced the commissioning of multimillion-dollar schools in Quiko and Moco Moco, which are part of its ongoing efforts to enhance access to education in Region Nine.

In a statement, the Ministry said that a new chapter in the educational development of Quiko Village was written with the official commissioning of the Quiko Primary School.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, presided over the event, which took place on a recent trip to the region, marking a significant step forward in improving access to quality education.

The newly commissioned school, valued at $12, 621, 230, is designed to provide a modern and conducive learning environment for the children of Quiko, the statement said adding that the facility is equipped with spacious classrooms, contemporary teaching resources, and ample outdoor spaces for recreational activities.

It was emphasised that the school’s infrastructure is built to meet the educational needs of the growing student population, ensuring that every child has access to a safe and supportive environment for learning.

During her visit, Minister Manickchand addressed the gathering, emphasising the importance of the new school in enhancing the educational experience for children in the area.

According to the statement, she further emphasised the ministry’s commitment to improving educational standards across Guyana, particularly in hinterland regions, ensuring that no child is left behind regardless of their location.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by local leaders, parents, and learners, all of whom expressed their joy and gratitude for the new facility.

The new Quiko Primary School will serve not only the children of Quiko but also pupils from neighbouring villages, providing them with easier access to education and reducing the need for long travel distances.

The statement added that the school’s opening is expected to alleviate overcrowding in nearby institutions, ensuring that every child receives the attention and education they deserve.

“The Ministry of Education continues to prioritise the expansion and improvement of educational infrastructure across Guyana, focusing on hinterland communities to bridge the gap in access to quality education. The commissioning of Quiko Primary School is part of the ongoing efforts to provide every child with the resources and opportunities needed for success in today’s world,” it added.

LANDMARK DEVELOPMENT

Meanwhile, in a separate statement which was also release on Sunday, the MoE said that the commissioning of the $13 million Moco Moco Nursery School is a landmark development for early childhood education in hinterland communities.

The school was officially inaugurated on November 23, at Moco Moco, Region Nine.

This new facility, constructed at a cost of $13,821,020, exemplifies the ministry’s dedication to ensuring equitable access to quality education for Guyana’s youngest learners, the statement said.

It added that the school boasts modern classrooms, age-appropriate furniture, a playground, and essential amenities designed to foster a safe and supportive environment for children to thrive academically and socially.

The commissioning ceremony was graced by Minister Manickchand alongside local leaders, parents, and an enthusiastic community.

Minister Manickchand emphasised the pivotal role of early childhood education in establishing a strong foundation for lifelong learning and development.

She commended the final outcome of the project, highlighting that it is one of twelve nursery schools constructed by the government in the region.

“We want to build so that we make sure every child could access a nursery education, every child could access secondary, every child could access primary. And by access, I mean going to the classroom. When we get into the classroom, we still have to make sure they can learn and learn well,” she was quoted as saying.

Minister Manickchand also stressed the significance of having trained teachers in the region, which now boasts nearly 100 per cent of trained teaching staff.

“It’s more likely that your children will get a solid education if we teach your teacher how to teach, and that’s what the Cyril Potter College of Education does. It teaches teachers, not content, but how to teach the content, because you can know a lot of things, but not how to put it over,” she explained.

During her visit, the minister engaged with students, teachers, and parents, urging them to seize the opportunities provided by the new school. She underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to investing in hinterland education to bridge disparities and promote equal opportunities nationwide.

“I hope you see how much emphasis we place on education. We believe your children are capable of doing everything that every other child is capable of doing. What they need is the opportunity and that you deserve the opportunity and you’ve earned the right to have the same opportunities other children in other regions have,” she added.

According to the statement, the Moco Moco Nursery School is a timely addition to the community, addressing the urgent need for accessible early childhood education.

By reducing travel distances and providing a purpose-built facility, the school ensures that young learners can focus on their growth and education.

This initiative is part of the ministry’s broader efforts to expand access to quality education across hinterland and remote regions.

Similar projects are being implemented nationwide, ensuring that every child benefits from Guyana’s educational advancements, the statement said.