$508M spent in 2024 to boost healthcare in Region Eight

IN an effort to revolutionise the healthcare services in Region Eight, government has expended a substantial $508 million in 2024.

This significant investment is in addition to the government’s budgetary allocation for the region, demonstrating its commitment to funding the development of healthcare across Guyana.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony highlighted the major healthcare improvements in the region during a ground-breaking ceremony for a new hospital in Kato on Friday.

Emphasising the importance of ensuring far-flung communities have equal access to healthcare, the minister noted that “this government, this President is committed to the development of Guyana. And one way that we can develop the people of our country is to make sure that we invest in their healthcare.”

He further added: “We are going out to the people, finding their problems and helping to fix their problems in the community.”

Throughout 2024, several transformative efforts have been implemented to construct and improve medical infrastructure, acquire equipment and train personnel.

The minister noted that prior to this investment, the majority of the region’s hospitals lacked the capabilities to provide essential services.

As a result, some surgeries and diagnostic tests were deemed impossible in the region, forcing patients to travel long journeys to Georgetown to access critical services.

This situation has drastically improved through the ministry’s continuous investments that have already begun to make a tremendous impact on the lives of residents.

Among the most notable achievements is the installation of an operating theatre at the Mahdia hospital. This facility is now able to perform surgeries locally for the first time. This is a major leap forward in transforming healthcare in the region, providing services to those in need regardless of their locations

Since the upgrade, over 46 surgeries have been successfully performed, benefitting scores of residents of Mahdia and surrounding communities.

The minister affirmed that, “the investments we are making in that regional hospital are paying off.”

Dr Anthony also highlighted the upgrades to the hospital’s diagnostic capabilities, including a newly expanded laboratory which now offers essential tests such as blood work.

In addition to the numerous improvements to the Mahdia hospital, the investment saw the construction of maternal waiting homes in key areas, including Kato and Mahdia

Furthermore, the region’s number of healthcare facilities has increased from 15 to 19, ensuring that more residents can receive the care they need closer to home.

The region now also boasts 11 telemedicine sites, allowing remote consultations and emergency services and facilitating hands-on training for health staff.

Recognising the needs of key demographics such as the elderly and children, the ministry has facilitated a raft of programmes to deliver life-saving and essential programmes to communities in the region.

Women aged 21 to 65 can now receive HPV testing and vaccines, while those aged 65 and older will receive with free cataract surgeries and rehabilitation services.

Meanwhile, under the government’s school health programme, health checks will continue for every child in the region, including vision and hearing tests, providing free spectacles and hearing aids where necessary.

These efforts aim to protect the prosperity of the future generation by prioritising their health and safeguarding their ability to develop into healthy and happy citizens. (DPI)