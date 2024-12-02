Proactive gov’t policies responsible for remarkable growth in maritime sector – Minister Indar

– several Shipping Association members awarded for outstanding performances

DATA compiled by the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) has shown that Guyana’s shipping sector has seen remarkable growth since 2020, and according to Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, government’s proactive policies are a major contributory factor.

Minister Indar made this revelation while delivering the keynote address at the Shipping Association of Guyana’s Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony, held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel on Saturday night,

The event, celebrated under the theme “Capitalizing on Opportunities for Sustainable Growth in the Shipping Industry,” saw Minister Indar highlighting the growth of the shipping sector.

He outlined the next steps for the sector, including increased investments, expansion of the workforce, and enhanced certification for the country’s ports and harbours.

Citing recent data from the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), Minister Indar stated, “I will present you with some numbers from the MARAD. They say that we had about 3,822 vessels that moved in 2020. In 2019, when we first started out, it was 1,922. So, it literally doubled. The kind of traffic we had before oil production has literally doubled.”

He further noted that marine traffic has grown by some 19 per cent which he attributed to proactive government policies which are designed to foster maritime development. “The government policies toward the marine sector remain active and alive,” he affirmed.

A key driver behind Guyana’s maritime advancement has been the focus on International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) compliance. Minister Indar reported that 22 of the country’s ports are now ISPS-compliant, a critical measure for enhancing safety and operational efficiency.

He further stressed the importance of ISPS compliance in ensuring secure port operations, safeguarding goods, and maintaining safety for people entering and leaving Guyanese ports.

One of the sector’s primary challenges, according to Minister Indar, is the shortage of skilled professionals, particularly Port Facility Security Officers (PFSOs). “These officers are highly skilled, highly trained, and some countries have more than others. I believe that is what we are lacking,” he said.

To address this gap, Minister Indar called for a concerted effort to invest in training programmes. He highlighted collaboration with Caribbean maritime development initiatives and other international entities as avenues to enhance local expertise.

“We need to try and come together as the industry gets more and more advanced,” he said, adding, “We need to have training with them. The Caribbean maritime development helps with that.”

Meanwhile, several members of the Shipping Association of Guyana were awarded for their outstanding performance and the roles they played in the sector’s development. Among the awardees was Dr. Christopher Fernandes, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award 2024 for his high level of commitment to improving and developing the SAG and the broader shipping industry.

The SAG Chairman’s Award 2024 was presented to Dr. Desmond Sears, who was honoured for his 50 years of service in the maritime sector and his sterling contributions to both the Association and the industry. Additionally, the Outstanding Business Executive Award 2024 went to Colin Moore, recognised for his business excellence in the shipping industry during the 2023/2024 period.

Similarly, the Outstanding Business Excellence Award 2024 was awarded to Jennifer Prashad for her exceptional contributions to the shipping industry during the 2023/2024 period. The Award for Innovativeness 2024 went to Robin Muneshwar, who was recognised for his innovative approach and business initiative in responding to the needs of the shipping industry.

Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer also received the Award for Innovativeness 2024, honoured for his continuous expansion and development to meet the growing needs of the maritime sector, particularly in the oil and gas industry. Furthermore, the Innovativeness Award 2024 went to Prittipaul Singh Jr., who was similarly recognised for his contributions to the development of the shipping industry.

As the sector continues to grow, Minister Indar calls for investment in technical skills as well as the adherence to international standards and how crucial they remain in ensuring sustainable progress of Guyana’s maritime sector.