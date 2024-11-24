Guyana’s Honorary Consul receives Royal Order of the Polar Star for service to Sweden

GUYANA’S Honorary Consul to Sweden, Mohamed Shabir Hussein was awarded the Royal Order of the Polar Star by the Ambassador of Sweden to Guyana, Andres Bengtcen on Saturday night at Banks DIH Limited’s Rotunda Building, at Thirst Park, Georgetown, in recognition of his service to Sweden.

The Honorary Consul served for 10 years; the Banks DIH-sponsored event saw the attendance of members of the diplomatic community, as well as Minister of Finance Dr. Ashni Singh among other guests.

Ambassador Bengtcen told the gathering that the King of Sweden, Cark XV1 Gustav’s award started in 1948 by the then King Frederick for persons who promote Sweden and its interests. He added that Hussein is one such person who showed unwavering service over the years.

Ambassador Bengtcen expressed his pleasure with the strong relations between Sweden and Guyana, noting that the country’s rapid economic growth has made it the envy of the world. He emphasised the importance of understanding what is happening in Guyana, and identifying ways in which Sweden, through the Honorary Consul, can contribute and make a meaningful impact.

He commended the Guyanese diplomat for his excellent service to the Swedish government and a succession of ambassadors, including himself. It was a true honour for the Ambassador to present the Royal Order of the Polar Star to Hussein, who was deeply pleased to celebrate the achievement with his family.

Upon receiving the award, Hussein expressed his humility and delight, reflecting on his ten-year journey. He shared that it had been a privilege to serve three ambassadors, and that despite facing challenges, he remained committed to his role as Honorary Consul. Hussein thanked those who supported him throughout his tenure.

In his remarks, Minister of Finance Dr. Ashni Singh expressed his pleasure at seeing a Guyanese receive such a prestigious award. He also welcomed the Swedish community residing in Guyana, encouraging them to stay and contribute to the country’s development.

Dr. Singh highlighted the historic relations between Guyana and Sweden, noting that these ties have been strengthened by shared interests. He acknowledged the significant changes brought about by Guyana’s current economic growth and development.

He expressed hope that Swedish investments in the country will continue to deepen and emphasized that Mohamed Shabir Hussein is truly deserving of the high recognition for his dedicated service.