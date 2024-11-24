GPHC and Operation Walk Maryland collaborate to complete 57 joint replacement surgeries

THE Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has successfully concluded a collaborative medical mission with Operation Walk Maryland, a non-profit medical organisation based in Maryland, USA.

From November 14 to 21, over 50 specialised medical professionals worked tirelessly to perform 57 joint replacement surgeries on 53 patients, marking another milestone in the GPHC’s ongoing efforts to address a critical backlog in orthopaedic care.

The mission, which spanned four days from Friday to Monday, focused on knee and hip replacements, procedures that have become essential for individuals suffering from advanced arthritis. While elective surgeries are typically scheduled on weekdays, GPHC made special arrangements to accommodate the visiting team, and ensure that these life-changing surgeries were performed in a timely and efficient manner.

“The success of this mission has been crucial in addressing the overwhelming demand for joint replacement surgeries,” said a spokesperson from GPHC. To date, the hospital’s orthopaedic team has performed 109 joint replacement surgeries in 2024, with the Operation Walk Maryland mission adding 57 more to that total.

The visiting team from Operation Walk Maryland included a diverse group of healthcare professionals, among them surgeons, anaesthesiologists, internal medicine specialists, nurses, technicians, and physiotherapists who worked side-by-side with GPHC’s local staff.

Together, they delivered comprehensive care that not only addressed immediate surgical needs, but also contributed to the hospital’s long-term goal of improving patient outcomes.

Since 2018, GPHC has partnered with Operation Walk Maryland, and this collaboration has significantly contributed to reducing the surgical waiting list, which currently exceeds 500 patients. The mission’s success further highlights the ongoing commitment of both organisations to improving access to quality healthcare in Guyana.

Joint replacement surgeries are a critical component of medical care for those suffering from advanced arthritis, offering an opportunity to regain mobility and improve quality of life. However, surgery is typically reserved as the final step in treatment, after non-surgical methods such as therapy and medication have proven insufficient.

“The work being done is not just about performing surgeries; it’s about giving patients a chance to live a more active and fulfilling life,” said one of the mission’s surgeons.

As the mission concluded, GPHC reported that all 53 patients had been successfully discharged, with comprehensive post-operative care plans in place to ensure continued recovery.

“We are deeply grateful to Operation Walk Maryland for their continued support in improving the lives of Guyanese patients,” said GPHC’s leadership. “Their unwavering dedication and expertise have made a significant difference in the lives of so many people.”

As Guyana’s only public facility offering joint replacement surgeries, GPHC remains committed to meeting the growing demand for these procedures. The collaboration with Operation Walk Maryland continues to be a vital part of the hospital’s strategy to reduce the surgical waiting list and enhance the quality of life for countless individuals in need. The successful conclusion of this mission is a testament to the power of international partnerships in advancing healthcare and improving patient outcomes.