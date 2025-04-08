President Ali urges calm as independent probe into Linden shooting deepens

President Dr. Irfaan Ali is again calling for calm and restraint in the wake of ongoing protests in Linden following the fatal police shooting of 26-year-old Ronaldo Peters.

In a new update posted to his official Facebook page on Tuesday, President Ali warned against destruction of public or private property, stressing that such actions are “unhelpful and unlawful” as authorities move forward with an independent, external investigation into the incident.

“Do not be instigated to destroy public or private property and infrastructure. Such actions are both unhelpful and unlawful. As I have stated, an independent external probe is underway, and every aspect—including the actors, actions, and directives involved—will be thoroughly investigated,” the President cautioned.

President Ali also reiterated his plan to meet directly with Peters’ family members and community leaders to listen to their concerns and ensure that the process remains transparent and accountable.

“Let good sense prevail. Allow the investigation to run its course and bring clarity to the situation,” the President urged.

Currently, the police officers involved remain under close arrest, and the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is conducting its investigation with support from the Regional Security System (RSS), which has been engaged to provide external oversight.

Authorities continue to appeal to the public for calm as they work to bring clarity and accountability to the fatal incident that has shaken the Linden community.

According to a police statement, Peters was wanted for questioning in connection to an alleged rape of a minor.

Police claimed he was spotted at Shabba Bar in One Mile, Wismar, and upon seeing the approaching officers—reportedly in full uniform—he fled and attempted to scale a fence.

The sergeant who confronted Peters alleged that while attempting to subdue him, his service pistol discharged, fatally wounding Peters in the lower right abdomen.

However, CCTV footage circulating on social media appears to contradict aspects of the police’s version of events.

The video shows Peters standing near the roadside with a group of men when a heavily tinted minibus arrived.

Several men dressed in plain white T-shirts and black pants—reportedly officers—exited the vehicle. Peters is then seen running before being chased, subdued, and dragged back toward the minibus by the neck.

Contrary to the police claim, the video does not show the ranks in full uniform.

The sergeant involved, identified only as Kendell, is currently under close arrest and has been escorted to the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) while the investigation proceeds. Reports indicate he had recently been transferred back to the Linden district.

The shooting has sparked outrage in Linden, with residents taking to the streets, burning debris, and blocking roads as they demand justice and an impartial investigation.

Tensions escalated on Tuesday after Police opened fired on the protestors, killing another young Lindener – Dan Johnson.