PPP supports calls for a full, thorough, professional investigation into deaths of Peters, Johnson

–condemns opposition’s dangerous politicisation of issue; urges citizens not to be misled, remain calm

See Full Statement from the People’s Progressive Party (PPP):

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) expresses its deep concern over the tragic deaths of 26-year-old Ronaldo Peters, who was fatally shot by a policeman in Linden on Monday, and Dan Johnson, who was shot during a protest today in response to Peters’s killing.

The Party supports the widespread calls for a full, thorough, and professional investigation into both incidents. In this regard, we welcome the assurance from His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali that the officers involved in the two shootings are currently under close arrest, as advised by the Commissioner of Police.

President Ali has further announced that a full investigation will be conducted, and that this investigation will be supported by the Regional Security System (RSS) to ensure an independent and credible process. He has also made a heartfelt appeal for calm during this difficult time and has committed to meeting with the families of the deceased and community leaders to ensure their voices are heard and their concerns fully taken into account.

While these tragic events deserve a united and compassionate national response, it is regrettable—though not surprising—that the political opposition and its extremist fringe elements have chosen to politicize these incidents. As is their pattern, they have rushed to inflame tensions and sow division for narrow political gain, showing little regard for the victims or their grieving families. It is also yet another attempt to deflect from their glaring ineptitude and lack of appeal. They have no plan or strategy to develop the country or enhance the well-being of Guyanese, and no track record to stand on—hence their constant resort to seeking publicity by exploiting misfortune for political points.

The People’s Progressive Party condemns in the strongest terms this dangerous politicization and calls on all citizens to exercise calm, good sense, and restraint. We urge residents, particularly in Linden and surrounding communities, not to allow themselves to be misled or used by those who view tragedy as an opportunity to push a political agenda.

The Party also extends its condolences to the families and other relatives of Ronaldo Peters and Dan Johnson, and wishes a full and speedy recovery to the injured police ranks as well as civilians.