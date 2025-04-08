‘I’m here to listen to you’ – President Ali tells grieving families during Linden visit

President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Tuesday evening traveled to Linden, where he met with the grieving families of Ronaldo Peters and Keon Fodgenay, killed in separate police-related incidents.

The Head of State traveled to the mining town to personally engage with the affected families at the Watooka Guest House, where he offered his condolences and assured them of a full, independent investigation into the fatal shooting of Peters.

“To the family, you have my love and prayers. To the community at large, you have my love and prayers because I believe that all of us want the same thing—a just and a peaceful society,” the President said.

He explained that his visit was not political, but purely compassionate and focused on supporting the families.

He respected their request for privacy and assured them that every concern raised would be treated with seriousness and sensitivity.

“I want to spend time with each family. Some of the family members have requested to speak privately… and I’m here to listen to them,” he said.

President Ali revealed that he has spoken with the leadership of the Guyana Police Force and with regional partners.

He confirmed that the Regional Security System (RSS) has been engaged to support an independent investigation into the incident.

“This incident will be independently investigated. Every single circumstance surrounding this incident and the outcome will be reviewed. Whatever the recommendations, whatever the outcome, we will work with it, ” he declared.

Highlighting the emotional weight of the situation, the President acknowledged, “There are children involved. There are parents involved. There are mothers involved. That is why engagement with the two families is so important—to listen to them.”

According to a police statement, Peters was wanted for questioning in connection to an alleged rape of a minor.Police claimed he was spotted at Shabba Bar in One Mile, Wismar, and upon seeing the approaching officers—reportedly in full uniform—he fled and attempted to scale a fence.

The sergeant who confronted Peters alleged that while attempting to subdue him, his service pistol discharged, fatally wounding Peters in the lower right abdomen.

However, CCTV footage circulating on social media appears to contradict aspects of the police’s version of events.

The video shows Peters standing near the roadside with a group of men when a heavily tinted minibus arrived.

Several men dressed in plain white T-shirts and black pants—reportedly officers—exited the vehicle. Peters is then seen running before being chased, subdued, and dragged back toward the minibus by the neck.

Contrary to the police claim, the video does not show the ranks in full uniform.

Tensions escalated on Tuesday after Police opened fire on the protestors, killing another young Lindener – Dan Johnson during the ordeal.