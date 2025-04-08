Let us be lawful in our actions as we pursue justice — Figueira

As tensions continue to rise in Linden following the police shooting of 26-year-old Ronaldo Peters, Opposition Member of Parliament and prominent PNC/R figure Jermaine Figueira has issued a strong call for justice while urging residents to remain responsible and lawful in their actions.

In a statement posted to his official Facebook page, Figueira expressed the collective outrage of the Linden community, describing the killing as “unacceptable” and calling for immediate steps to ensure accountability.

“On behalf of the people of Linden, we want justice. We call for an immediate, independent investigation of this incident, the transfer of Police [Sergeant] Kendall, the arrest of the police officers directly involved, and an audience with the Head of State. We demand swift justice and a just resolution to this matter. One life is too much; another youth again will not be accepted, ” Figueira declared.

Peters’ death has sparked intense protests in the mining town, with angry residents blocking roads and setting fire to debris.

Figueira acknowledged the public’s justified anger but cautioned against destructive behavior that could harm the very community seeking justice.

“I call on us all to be equally responsible and lawful in our actions. We should not engage in actions that destroy our own infrastructure…This bridge is not just a symbol of resistance; it is important for people to access work, school, their homes, and to receive important services, including healthcare (ambulances), fire engines in the event of a fire, and much more.” he urged.

The Wismar-Mackenzie bridge, which links key parts of the town, has reportedly been obstructed during protests, impacting traffic flow and access to services.

The officers involved are currently under close arrest, and President Irfaan Ali has assured the public that an independent probe is underway with oversight from the Regional Security System (RSS).

The President has also committed to meeting with Peters’ family and community leaders in the coming

According to a police statement, Peters was wanted for questioning in connection to an alleged rape of a minor.

Police claimed he was spotted at Shabba Bar in One Mile, Wismar, and upon seeing the approaching officers—reportedly in full uniform—he fled and attempted to scale a fence.

The sergeant who confronted Peters alleged that while attempting to subdue him, his service pistol discharged, fatally wounding Peters in the lower right abdomen.

However, CCTV footage circulating on social media appears to contradict aspects of the police’s version of events.

The video shows Peters standing near the roadside with a group of men when a heavily tinted minibus arrived.

Several men dressed in plain white T-shirts and black pants—reportedly officers—exited the vehicle. Peters is then seen running before being chased, subdued, and dragged back toward the minibus by the neck.

Contrary to the police claim, the video does not show the ranks in full uniform.

Tensions escalated on Tuesday after Police opened fire on the protestors, killing another young Lindener – Dan Johnson.