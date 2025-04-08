Professional probe underway after fatal shooting of Linden youth

–President Ali affirms

President Dr. Irfaan Ali assured said that an “independent” and “professional” investigation will be conducted into the fatal police shooting of 26-year-old Ronaldo Peters, who was gunned down by ranks from the Wismar Police Station on Monday, April 7, 2025.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event on Tuesday, President Ali stated that he spoke directly with Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken following the incident.

The Head of State gave his assurance that “all the legal steps in dealing with this man will and must be followed,” and added that the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has already launched its investigation.

“I have asked the Commissioner that whatever external support, if any, is needed, that those be sought to ensure that all stakeholders are comfortable with the outcome and the process.

“We want to ensure this matter is dealt with professionally. This should not be exploited politically. It is not a political issue—it is a serious issue,” President Ali said.

According to a police statement, Peters was wanted for questioning in connection to an alleged rape of a minor.

Police claimed he was spotted at Shabba Bar in One Mile, Wismar, and upon seeing the approaching officers—reportedly in full uniform—he fled and attempted to scale a fence.

The sergeant who confronted Peters alleged that while attempting to subdue him, his service pistol discharged, fatally wounding Peters in the lower right abdomen.

However, CCTV footage circulating on social media appears to contradict aspects of the police’s version of events.

The video shows Peters standing near the roadside with a group of men when a heavily tinted minibus arrived.

Several men dressed in plain white T-shirts and black pants—reportedly officers—exited the vehicle. Peters is then seen running before being chased, subdued, and dragged back toward the minibus by the neck.

Contrary to the police claim, the video does not show the ranks in full uniform.

The shooting has sparked outrage in Linden, with residents taking to the streets, burning debris, and blocking roads as they demand justice and an impartial investigation.

The sergeant involved, identified only as Kendell, is currently under close arrest and has been escorted to the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) while the investigation proceeds. Reports indicate he had recently been transferred back to the Linden district.

President Ali reiterated that the process must be transparent and free from political influence.

“We want independent support and the process must be followed. That process is ongoing,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement said that its “extremely concerned” of the ongoing unrest in Wismar, Linden, following the tragic shooting incident involving Ronaldo Peters and a Sergeant from the Wismar Police Station.

“We recognize and regret the deep pain and concern which this incident has caused within the community, and we extend our sympathies to the family and loved ones of Mr. Peters during this difficult time.

The Ministry wishes to assure all residents that the matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness. The officer involved is currently under close arrest at the Tactical Services Unit (TSU), and the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has launched a full and independent investigation. All necessary protocols are being duly followed,” the Ministry said in release.

Meanwhile Minister of Home Affairs, Mr. Robeson Benn is urging all residents to remain calm and peaceful.

In his appeal, Minister Benn stated, “I am calling on citizens not to allow this unfortunate event to degenerate into lawlessness, or chaos. We must not lose sight of our responsibility to each other and our communities. Let us allow the due process of law to take its course, and refrain from actions which poses serious risks to public safety.”

“While we acknowledge the right of citizens to express their grief and demand accountability, we appeal for this to be done in a lawful and constructive manner. The blocking of roads, lighting of tires, and other acts of disorder only serve to endanger lives and further escalate tensions in the community,” Benn added.

Minister Benn is, also, calling on community leaders, civil society representatives, and all residents of Linden to work together in maintaining peace and order, as the investigation proceeds.

The Ministry said it remains committed to transparency, justice, and the rule of law.

“We will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses. Let us come together in this moment, not with violence, but with unity, dignity, and a shared commitment to justice and peace,” the statement said.