President Ali to meet with Peters’ family, Linden community leaders as RSS to assist with probe

In response to the fatal police shooting of 26-year-old Ronaldo Peters in Linden, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has pledged to personally meet with the deceased’s family members and key community leaders as part of efforts to ensure transparency, accountability, and justice.

In a statement issued via his official Facebook page, the President confirmed that he has been “fully briefed” on the developing situation and said that the concerns of the Linden community will be taken seriously.

“The Commissioner has advised me on the immediate actions taken. The police officers involved in the two incidents are currently under close arrest. A full investigation will be conducted with the support of the Regional Security System (RSS). Every aspect of these incidents will be examined thoroughly and transparently, with external oversight,” President Ali said.

The President’s move to engage with Peters’ relatives and Linden leaders comes as residents continue to protest the fatal shooting, demanding justice and an impartial probe.

“I will meet with the family members and community leaders to ensure their voices are heard and their concerns fully taken into account,” the Head of State affirmed.

President Ali also made a direct appeal to the residents of Linden, “I am appealing to all residents to remain calm and allow the independent investigation to be completed. All actions required as a result of the findings from this investigation will be pursued to the fullest extent.”

The ongoing investigation is being led by the Office of Professional Responsibility, with additional support now pledged from the RSS to ensure independent oversight.

According to a police statement, Peters was wanted for questioning in connection to an alleged rape of a minor.

Police claimed he was spotted at Shabba Bar in One Mile, Wismar, and upon seeing the approaching officers—reportedly in full uniform—he fled and attempted to scale a fence.

The sergeant who confronted Peters alleged that while attempting to subdue him, his service pistol discharged, fatally wounding Peters in the lower right abdomen.

However, CCTV footage circulating on social media appears to contradict aspects of the police’s version of events.

The video shows Peters standing near the roadside with a group of men when a heavily tinted minibus arrived.

Several men dressed in plain white T-shirts and black pants—reportedly officers—exited the vehicle. Peters is then seen running before being chased, subdued, and dragged back toward the minibus by the neck.

Contrary to the police claim, the video does not show the ranks in full uniform.

The shooting has sparked outrage in Linden, with residents taking to the streets, burning debris, and blocking roads as they demand justice and an impartial investigation.

The sergeant involved, identified only as Kendell, is currently under close arrest and has been escorted to the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) while the investigation proceeds. Reports indicate he had recently been transferred back to the Linden district.